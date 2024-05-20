Sven: trailer and everything we know about the documentary on former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson

Warts and all documentary Sven on Prime Video gives us an insight into the colourful life of legendary football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, from his achievements with the England team to his well-publicised affair with Ulrika Jonsson and his terminal cancer diagnosis. It also includes insight from legends such as David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Roberto Mancini and Kasper Schmeichel, plus comment from his former partner Nancy Dell'Olio and Faria Alam, with whom he had an affair.

"People interested in sports will likely know me and my career already, but the documentary also tells the truth — which hasn't always been portrayed in the tabloids," says Sven. "It takes time to make a documentary but it has been a very exciting and fun process. The documentary tells the truth of what happened during my career."

Here’s everything you need to know about the Prime Video documentary Sven...

Sven-Goran Eriksson when managing England at the 2006 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sven will air on Prime Video in the UK and Europe in summer 2024. We’ll let you know when a date is confirmed. If we hear where US viewers can catch it, we’ll update this page.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and you can watch the Sven trailer below. It shows the likes of David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and Roberto Mancini talking about what makes Sven special, as well as the Swede looking back at his life as he faces his death from cancer. "I had a good life, maybe too good,” he says. “You have to pay for it. It’s cancer I have and that’s it but don’t be sorry. Smile and remember the good times. It’s sad but it’s beautiful."

What happens in Sven?

In 2001 Swedish coach Sven-Goran Eriksson took over from Kevin Keegan as England manager and his laid-back confidence made England fans believe in the national team again. He took England to two World Cup quarter-finals, in 2002 and 2006, and managed the side for five years. But during that time, the seemingly boring man hit the headlines for his scandalous love life as he was caught having affairs with Ulrika Jonsson and Faria Alam. This documentary is a no-holds-barred look at Sven’s life on and off the pitch. Among the footballers featured are David Beckham and Wayne Rooney plus manager Roberto Mancini.

David Beckham played under Sven Goran-Eriksson. (Image credit: Getty)

All about Sven Goran-Eriksson

Born in 1948, Sven had a brief footballing career in his native Sweden before beginning his managerial career at Degerfors IF. After stints with Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Lazio, he took over the England national team in 2001 as the team’s first ever foreign coach. In 2002 and 2006 he took England to the quarter finals of the World Cup and oversaw a thrilling 5-1 victory over Germany. He then went on to manage Manchester City, Mexico’s national team, Ivory Coast, Notts County and Leicester City. He later moved to the Chinese Super League and managed the Philippines. In January this year, Eriksson announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has around a year to live.

Sven with his assistant Steve McClaren at the World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

More about Prime Video's Sven

Sven is produced by Whisper and Up&Away Film Entertainment and directed by Claudia Corbisiero (Bobby Robson: More than a Manager). The documentary is produced by Chris Grubb (Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes) and Drew Masters (14 Peaks, Nothing is Impossible) and executive produced by James Quinn for Up&Away, and Sunil Patel and Mark Cole for Whisper.