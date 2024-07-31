TCM Summer Under the Stars schedule: when you can watch movies from John Wayne, Meryl Streep and Cary Grant

Since 2003, Turner Classic Movies has dedicated the month of August to putting the spotlight on some of the biggest movie stars in film history with its Summer Under the Stars programming. That continues this year, as the 2024 slate of TCM's Summer Under the Stars schedule is here.

Starting August 1 and going throughout the month, each day will feature movies starring a specific iconic movie star all day long. This includes the likes of John Wayne, Katharine Hepburn, Montgomery Clift, Bette Davis, Cary Grant, Ginger Rogers and more. This year's roster of stars also includes 13 actors and actresses that are being featured for the first time, including Meryl Streep, Julie Andrews, Robert Shaw, Grace Kelly, Ossie Davis and French icon Jean-Paul Belmondo.

Turner Classic Movies is the cable TV home of some of the greatest movies of all times and presents them uncut and commercial free. The network features one of the largest libraries in the world, so not only is it going to be showing some of the most popular movies from its roster of 31 stars this month, but there are going to be a number of deep cuts from their resumes highlighted as part of the programming.

Helping to bring Summer Under the Stars to viewers is going to be TCM's slate of hosts and movie experts, including Ben Mankiewicz, Alicia Malone, Dave Karger, Jacqueline Stewart and Eddie Muller.

In order to watch TCM's Summer Under the Stars live on TV you need to have a traditional cable subscription or live TV streaming service that carries the network ( DirecTV Stream , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV do in the case of the latter). If you've cut the cord or aren't able to watch TCM live on TV, the streaming service Max has a dedicated hub for Turner Classic Movies and likely has many of the movies that are being shown this month available to stream.

With all the basic info covered, let's take a look at the complete schedule of TCM's Summer Under the Stars 2024 right here:

August 1 — William Powell

6 am: The Last of Mrs. Cheney (1937)

8 am: Manhattan Melodrama (1934)

10 am: Rendezvous (1935)

Noon: The Heavenly Body (1943)

2 pm: Libeled Lady (1936)

4 pm: The Thin Man (1934)

5:45 pm: Life With Father (1947)

8 pm: Mr. Peabody and the Mermaid (1948)

9:45 pm: My Man Godfrey (1936)

11:30 pm: Love Crazy (1941)

1:15 am: Double Wedding (1937)

3 am: The Ex-Mrs. Bradford (1936)

4:30 am: Jewel Robbery (1932)

August 2 — Ida Lupino

6 am: Devotion (1946)

8 am: Deep Valley (1947)

10 am: Escape Me Never (1947)

11:45 am: The Man I Love (1947)

1:30 pm: Pillow to Post (1945)

3:15 pm: The Sea Wolf (1941)

5 pm: Out of the Fog (1941)

6:30 pm: On Dangerous Ground (1952)

8 pm: High Sierra (1940)

10 pm: They Drive By Night (1940)

Midnight: While the City Sleeps (1956)

2 am: The Big Knife (1955)

4 am: The Hard Way (1942)

August 3 — John Wayne

John Wayne in Stagecoach (Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

6 am: Ride Him, Cowboy (1932)

7 am: The Telegraph Trail (1933)

8 am: The Man From Monterey (1933)

9 am: Randy Rides Alone (1934)

10 am: Flying Leathernecks (1951)

Noon: Stagecoach (1939)

1:45 pm: Fort Apache (1948)

4 pm: The Train Robbers (1973)

5:45 pm: McLintock! (1963)

8 pm: The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

10:15 pm: Red River (1948)

12:45 am: Legend of the Lost (1957)

2:45 am: Angel and the Badman (1947)

4:30 am: Tall in the Saddle (1944)

August 4 — Julie Andrews

(first time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: That's Life (1986)

8 am: The Americanization of Emily (1964)

10:15 am: Darling Lili (1970)

12:45 pm: The Tamarind Seed (1974)

3 pm: Torn Curtain (1966)

5:15 pm: Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967)

8 pm: Victor/Victoria (1982)

10:30 pm: Hawaii (1966)

1:45 am: 10 (1979)

4 am: The Man Who Loved Women (1983)

August 5 — Gordon Macrae

(first time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: Look for the Silver Lining (1949)

8 am: The Daughter of Rosie O'Grady (1950)

10 am: The West Point Story (1950)

Noon: Tea For Two (1950)

2 pm: About Face (1952)

4 pm: The Desert Song (1953)

6 pm: Three Sailors and a Girl (1953)

8 pm: Oklahoma! (1955)

10:30 pm: Carousel (1956)

12:45 am: On Moonlight Bay (1951)

2:30 am: By the Light of the Silvery Moon (1953)

4:30 am: The Big Punch (1948)

August 6 — Jean Harlow

6 am: The Secret Six (1931)

8 am: Beast of the City (1932)

10 am: Red-Headed Woman (1932)

11:45 am: The Girl From Missouri (1934)

1:30 pm: Harlow: The Blonde Bombshell (1993)

3:15 pm: Hold Your Man (1933)

5 pm: China Seas (1935)

6 pm: Reckless (1935)

8 pm: Bombshell (1933)

10 pm: Platinum Blonde (1931)

Midnight: Hell's Angels (1930)

2 am: Dinner at Eight (1933)

4 am: Wife vs. Secretary (1936)

4 am: Saratoga (1937)

August 7 — Peter Ustinov

(first time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: Lola Montes (1955)

8 am: Beau Brummel (1954)

10:15 am: Billy Budd (1962)

12:30 pm: Hot Millions (1968)

2:30 pm: The Sundowners (1960)

5 pm: Quo Vadis (1951)

8 pm: Spartacus (1960)

11:30 pm: Topkapi (1964)

1:45 am: Evil Under the Sun (1982)

4 am: Logan's Run (1975)

August 8 — Eleanor Powell

(first time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: The Great Morgan (1946)

7:15 am: Thousands Cheer (1943)

9:45 am: Rosalie (1937)

12:15 pm: I Dood It! (1943)

2:15 pm: Ship Ahoy (1942)

4:15 pm: Lady Be Good (1941)

6:15 pm: Honolulu (1939)

8 pm: Broadway Melody of 1936 (1936)

10 pm: Broadway Melody of 1938 (1938)

Midnight: Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940)

2 am: Born to Dance (1936)

4 am: Duchess of Idaho (1950)

August 9 — Montgomery Clift

6 am: I Confess (1953)

7:45 am: Lonelyhearts (1958)

9:30 am: Suddenly, Last Summer (1960)

11:30 am: Freud (1962)

2 pm: The Young Lions (1967)

5 pm: Raintree County (1957)

8 pm: A Place in the Sun (1951)

10:15 pm: The Heiress (1949)

12:30 am: The Search (1948)

2:30 am: Indiscretion of an American Wife (1954)

3:45 am: The Big Lift (1950)

August 10 — Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep in Doubt (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

(first time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: Julia (1977)

8 am: Dancing at Lughnasa (1998)

10 am: Still of the Night (1982)

11:45 am: A Cry in the Dark (1988)

2 pm: Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

4 pm: Doubt (2008)

6 pm: Kramer vs Kramer (1979)

8 pm: Sophie's Choice (1982)

10:45 pm: The French Lieutenant's Woman (1981)

1 am: Silkwood (1983)

3 am: Ironweed (1987)

August 11 — Cary Grant

6 am: Night and Day (1946)

8:15 am: Topper (1937)

10 am: Arsenic and Old Lace (1944)

Noon: The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947)

1:45 pm: Gunga Din (1939)

4 pm: Charade (1963)

6 pm: Notorious (1946)

8 pm: Father Goose (1964)

10:15 pm: My Favorite Wife (1940)

Midnight: Room For One More (1952)

1:45 am: Penny Serenade (1941)

4 am: None But the Lonely Heart (1944)

August 12 — Anita Page

(first time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: The Flying Fleet (1929)

7:30 am: Speedway (1929)

9 am: Navy Blues (1929)

10:30 am: Our Dancing Daughters (1928)

Noon: Our Modern Maidens (1929)

1:30 pm: Our Blushing Brides (1930)

3:15 pm: Under Eighteen (1932)

4:45 pm: Skyscraper Souls (1932)

6:30 pm: Prosperity (1932)

8 pm: The Broadway Melody (1929)

10 pm: Sidewalks of New York (1931)

11:30 pm: Night Court (1932)

1:15 am: Reducing (1931)

2:45 am: War Nurse (1930)

4:15 am: The Easiest Way (1931)

August 13 — Jean-Paul Belmondo

(first time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: Charlotte et Son Jules (1960)

6:15 am: Mississippi Mermaid (1970)

8:30 am: The Burglars (1971)

10:30 am: L’Aîné des Ferchaux (1963)

12:30 pm: Two Women (1960)

2:15 pm: Seven Days... Seven Nights (1960)

4 pm: A Monkey in Winter (1965)

6 pm: That Man From Rio (1964)

8 pm: Breathless (1960)

9:45 pm: Pierrot le Fou (1965)

11:45 pm: The Professional (1981)

1:45 am: Borsalino (1970)

4 am: Love is a Funny Thing (1970)

August 14 — Anne Bancroft

6 am: The Naked Street (1955)

7:45 am: Walk the Proud Land (1956)

9:30 am: Seven Women (1966)

11:15 am: Young Winston (1972)

2 pm: The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1974)

4 pm: Agnes of God (1980)

6 pm: The Pumpkin Eater (1965)

8 pm: The Graduate (1968)

10 pm: The Miracle Worker (1962)

Midnight: To Be or Not to Be (1983)

2 am: 84 Charing Cross Road (1987)

4 am: Torch Song Trilogy (1988)

August 15 — Joseph Cotton

6 am: Jack of Diamonds (1967)

8 am: From the Earth to the Moon (1958)

10 am: The Man With a Cloak (1951)

11:30 am: The Steel Trap (1952)

1 pm: Walk Softly, Stranger (1950)

2:30 pm: Journey Into Fear (1942)

4 pm: Citizen Kane (1941)

6:15 pm: The Magnificent Ambersons (1942)

8:00 pm: Portrait of Jennie (1948)

9:45 pm: Duel in the Sun (1947)

12:15 am: Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

2 am: Lydia (1941)

4 am: Petulia (1968)

August 16 — Jane Russell

Jane Russell and Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

6 am: Underwater! (1955)

8 am: Double Dynamite (1951)

9:30 am: Young Widow (1946)

11:30 am: Montana Belle (1952)

1 pm: The Las Vegas Story (1952)

2:30 pm: Macao (1952)

4 pm: His Kind of Woman (1951)

6:15 pm: The French Line (1954)

8 pm: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

10 pm: The Paleface (1948)

Midnight: The Outlaw (1943)

2:15 am: The Fuzzy Pink Nightgown (1957)

4 am: Hot Blood (1956)

August 17 — Jerry Lewis

(first time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: Which Way to the Front (1970)

8 am: At War With the Army (1950)

10 am: Sailor Beware (1951)

Noon: Scared Stiff (1953)

2 pm: You're Never Too Young (1955)

4 pm: The Caddy (1953)

6 pm: Rock-a-Bye Baby (1958)

8 pm: The Nutty Professor (1963)

10 pm: The Ladies Man (1961)

Midnight: The Disorderly Orderly (1964)

2 am: Smorgasboard (1983)

4 am: Cookie (1989)

August 18 — Katharine Hepburn

6 am: Spitfire (1934)

7:30 am: Undercurrent (1946)

9:30 am: Little Women (1933)

11:30 am: The Philadelphia Story (1940)

1:30 pm: Bringing Up Baby (1938)

3:30 pm: A Delicate Balance (1973)

6 pm: On Golden Pond (1981)

8 pm: State of the Union (1948)

10:15 pm: Woman of the Year (1942)

12:15 am: Pat and Mike (1952)

2 am: The Madwoman of Chaillot (1969)

4:15 am: Break of Hearts (1935)

August 19 — John Gilbert

6 am: The Show (1927)

7:30 am: Downstairs (1932)

9 am: Way for a Sailor (1930)

10:30 am: Gentleman's Fate (1931)

12:15 pm: Bardelys the Magnificent (1926)

2 pm: The Merry Widow (1925)

4:30 pm: Queen Christina (1933)

6:15 pm: A Woman of Affairs (1928)

8 pm: Love (1927)

9 pm: Flesh and the Devil (1926)

11:30 pm: The Big Parade (1925)

2:15 am: La Boheme (1926)

4 am: The Cossacks (1928)

August 20 — Jeanne Crain

6 am: Skyjacked (1972)

8 am: Guns of the Timberland (1960)

9:30 am: The Fastest Gun Alive (1955)

11:30 am: Gentleman Marry Brunettes (1955)

1 pm: The Tattered Dress (1957)

2:30 pm: State Fair (1945)

4 pm: A Letter to Three Wives (1949)

6:15 pm: Pinky (1949)

8 pm: Margie (1946)

10 pm: The Model and the Marriage Broker (1951)

Midnight: People Will Talk (1951)

2:15 am: Twenty Plus Two (1961)

August 21 — Jose Ferrer

(first time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: The Swarm (1978)

8 am: Miss Sadie Thompson (1953)

9:45 am: Deep in My Heart (1954)

12:15 pm: The Cockleshell Heroes (1956)

2:15 pm: The High Cost of Loving (1958)

4 pm: Crisis (1950)

6 pm: I Accuse! (1958)

8 pm: Moulin Rouge (1952)

10:15 pm: Cyrano de Bergerac (1950)

12:15 am: The Great Man (1957)

2 am: The Caine Mutiny (1954)

4:15 am: A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy (1982)

August 22 — Bette Davis

6 am: Cabin in the Cotton (1932)

7:30 am: Front Page Woman (1935)

9 am: Dangerous (1935)

10:30 am: Marked Woman (1937)

12:15 pm: The Catered Affair (1956)

2 pm: Dark Victory (1939)

4 pm: The Great Lie (1941)

6 pm: The Little Foxes (1941)

8 pm: Another Man's Poison (1951)

10 pm: The Letter (1940)

Midnight: Deception (1946)

2 am: Dead Ringer (1964)

4 am: The Nanny (1965)

August 23 — Robert Shaw

(first time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: Libel (1959)

8 am: A Carol for Another Christmas (1964)

9:45 am: The Battle of Britain (1969)

12:15 pm: The Deep (1977)

2:45 pm: Force 10 From Navarone (1978)

5 pm: Battle of the Bulge (1965)

8 pm: A Man For All Seasons (1966)

10:15 pm: The Sting (1973)

12:30 am: The Luck of Ginger Coffey (1964)

2:30 am: The Taking of Pelham One, Two, Three (1974)

4:30 am: Avalanche Express (1979)

August 24 — Grace Kelly

(first time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: Fourteen Hours (1951)

8 am: Mogambo (1953)

10 am: High Society (1956)

Noon: The Country Girl (1952)

2 pm: The Bridges at Toko-Ri (1955)

4 pm: Green Fire (1959)

6 pm: Dial M for Murder (1954)

8 pm: To Catch a Thief (1955)

10 pm: Rear Window (1954)

12:15 am: The Swan (1955)

2:30 am: High Society (1956)

4:45 am: Wedding in Monaco (1958)

August 25 — Fred MacMurray

Barbara Stanwyck and Fred Macmurray in Double Indemnity (Image credit: Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

6 am: Alice Adams (1935)

8 am: Dive Bomber (1941)

10:30 am: Callaway Went Thataway (1951)

Noon: The Moonlighter (1953)

1:30 pm: A Millionaire for Christy (1951)

3:30 pm: The Egg and I (1947)

5:30 pm: The Apartment (1960)

8 pm: Double Indemnity (1944)

10 pm: Murder, He Says (1945)

Midnight: Above Suspicion (1943)

2 am: Swing High, Swing Low (1937)

4 am: Kisses for My President (1964)

August 26 — Donna Reed

6 am: Calling Dr. Gillespie (1942)

7:30 am: Eyes in the Night (1942)

9 am: Shadow of the Thin Man (1941)

11 am: The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945)

1 pm: Faithful in My Fashion (1946)

2:30 pm: See Here, Private Hargrove (1944)

4:15 pm: Gentle Annie (1944)

6 pm: The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954)

8 pm: From Here to Eternity (1953)

10:15 pm: Ransom! (1956)

12:15 am: Trouble Along the Way (1953)

2:15 am: They Were Expendable (1945)

4:45 am: Apache Trail (1942)

August 27 — Ossie Davis

(first time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: Harry and Son (1984)

8:15 am: Let's Do It Again (1975)

10:15 am: Hot Stuff (1979)

12:15 pm: The Sheriff (1971)

2 pm: Sam Whiskey (1969)

4 pm: A Man Called Adam (1966)

5:45 pm: The Hill (1965)

8 pm: Do the Right Thing (1989)

10:15 pm: Get on the Bus (1996)

12:30 am: The Scalphunters (1968)

2:30 am: Baadasssss! (2003)

4:30 am: The Joe Louis Story (1953)

August 28 — Marlene Dietrich

6 am: Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

9:15 am: Knight Without Armour (1937)

11:15 am: Manpower (1941)

1 pm: Kismet (1944)

3 pm: Rancho Notorious (1952)

4:45 pm: The Monte Carlo Story (1957)

6:30 pm: Shanghai Express (1932)

8 pm: Blonde Venus (1932)

10 pm: Morocco (1930)

Midnight: Angel (1937)

2 am: The Blue Angel (1930)

4 am: Stage Fright (1950)

August 29 — Leo Gorcey

(first time featured in Summer Under the Stars)

6 am: Crime School (1938)

7:30 am: Hell's Kitchen (1939)

9 am: Dead End Kids of Dress Parade (1939)

10:15 am: Spooks Run Wild (1941)

11:30 am: Ghosts on the Loose (1943)

12:45 pm: Sunday Punch (1942)

2:15 pm: Maisie Gets Her Man (1942)

3:45 pm: Born to Sing (1942)

5:15 pm: Live Wires (1946)

6:30 pm: News Hounds (1947)

8 pm: Angels in Disguise (1949)

9:15 pm: Blonde Dynamite (1950)

10:30 pm: Blues Busters (1950)

11:45 pm: Ghost Chasers (1951)

1:00 am: Private Eyes (1953)

2:15 am: Bowery to Bagdad (1955)

3:30 am: High Society (1955)

4:45 am: Crashing Las Vegas (1956)

August 30 — Ginger Rogers

6 am: Rafter Romance (1933)

7:15 am: Professional Sweetheart (1933)

8:30 am: Romance in Manhattan (1935)

10 am: Weekend at the Waldorf (1945)

12:15 pm: Perfect Strangers (1950)

2 pm: Tender Comrade (1943)

4 pm: The Gay Divorcee (1934)

6 pm: Top Hat (1935)

8 pm: Swing Time (1936)

10 pm: Shall We Dance (1937)

Midnight: The Major and the Minor (1942)

2 am: Primrose Path (1940)

4 am: Storm Warning (1951)

August 31 — Tony Curtis

Tony Curtis and Sidney Poitier in The Defiant Ones (Image credit: United Artists)