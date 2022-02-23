‘Teen First Dates’ series 2 — release date, daters, and everything we know
'Teen First Dates' series 2 sees a fresh set of hopeful teens ready to find love at the 'First Dates' restaurant.
Teen First Dates series 2 is back on our screens with a new set of teens hoping to find love at the First Dates restaurant.
As the innocent teens take a dive into the world of dating, the 16 to 19-year-olds will have a journey of self-discovery and maybe even experience finding first love.
Much-loved maître d Fred Sirieix returns to assist the teens in their adventure for love and with a refreshing amount of honesty coming from the teens on their dates, anything is on the cards.
To celebrate the upcoming release of the new series, Fred posted a touching memory on his Instagram with a picture of him as a teenager on his way to a date with a girl he had “madly fallen for.”
Here’s everything we know about Teen First Dates series 2…
‘Teen First Dates’ series 2 release date
Teen First Dates series 2 airs on E4 on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 9pm. Previous episodes of Teen First Dates are available to watch on All4.
‘Teen First Dates’ series 2 daters
Trying their luck at love and eager to go on a memorable date is 19-year-old apprentice builder Adam, who goes on a date with 17-year-old self-confessed scatterbrain Amy, who is also a special effects makeup student. “I think I’m weird, but now you’re here I feel normal,” confesses Adam after meeting her and they soon find a common ground of disliking vegetables.
Meanwhile, nature enthusiast and science student Ilyas owns a pet tarantula — but luckily he left it at home for his first date with biology student and animal lover Georgia.
Confident Simba is keen to meet the girl of his dreams, but he’s left speechless when his date turns out to be 18-year-old Yvette, who just so happens to be his work crush! Yvette is highly impressed by Simba’s audition as he casually says: “I see myself as a worldwide superstar.”
Another young hopeful looking for love is Phoebe, who describes herself as a “shy and socially awkward” bookworm. She’s paired up with poet Harley, who is wishing to find her muse. Could Phoebe be the one to make her wish come true?
Is there a trailer?
There’s no trailer out yet for this upcoming series.
