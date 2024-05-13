That '90s Show season 2: release date, cast, teaser and everything we know about the Netflix comedy

Who's ready for another trip back to the 90s? Netflix clearly is, as the streamer is ready to roll out That '90s Show season 2, the latest batch of episodes for the spinoff to the classic TV sitcom That '70s Show.

After That '70s Show became a fan-favorite series that ran for eight seasons, That '90s Show season 1 picked up the story with a new generation of Wisconsin teens, led by Eric and Donna's daughter Leia as she spent the summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty, and made new friends. A big draw for the series was the return of many familiar faces, and while that will certainly be a part of season 2, there's also interest in catching back up with the new teens at the center of the series.

We'll have to wait and see to find out exactly what is in store, but we've got all the details to get you ready for That '90s Show season 2 right here.

Time for another summer in Wisconsin, as That '90s Show season 2 is going to debut on Thursday, June 27. However, that's not all we're getting of That '90s Show in 2024.

Netflix is officially calling the episodes premiering on June 27 as That '90s Show Part 2 and has already announced That '90s Show Part 3 is coming just a few months after that on Thursday, October 24. It's not immediately clear how many episodes are going to be in each part, but if we go on the assumption that this is Netflix breaking the full season into two parts (something it's been doing more of recently) and that the show will have the same amount of episodes as season 1 (10), then the safe bet would be five apiece.

However the episodes are dispersed, if you want to watch any of them you are going to need a subscription to Netflix to watch.

That '90s Show season 2 cast

Mace Coronel, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide and Kurtwood Smith in That '90s Show (Image credit: PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX)

Serving as the main holdovers from That '70s Show to That '90s Show are Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, who host their granddaughter Leia over the summer.

Playing Leia is Callie Haverda, who along with Ashely Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Maxwell Acee Donovan Nate and Sam Morelos as Nikki, make up the new core of teenagers in the series.

As of right now, the only other confirmed That '70s Show alums confirmed to return by Netflix are Don Stark as Leia's other grandfather Bob, Laura Prepon as Donna and Tommy Chong as Leo. Whether the likes of Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher or Wilmer Valderrama will return for guest spots is not clear at this time.

One of the new characters returning from That '90s Show season 1 is Andrea Anders' Sherri Runck.

Netflix has also announced a slew of guest stars for season 2. They include Will Forte (Bodkin), Seth Green (Family Guy), musician Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra (Good Burger 2), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld), Kevin Smith (Clerks), Jason Mewes (Clerks), comedian Matt Rife and Kadeem Hardison (A Different World).

That '90s Show season 2 plot

If you need to catch up with what happened in That '90s Show season 1, you can watch all of the episodes on Netflix right now. But in the meantime, here is the plot of what's to come with these new episodes from Netflix:

"Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months apart, but she's on edge since Jay still doesn't know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn't know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started."

That '90s Show season 2 trailer

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the new season of the comedy, which you can watch right here: