The Big Brunch: release date, judges and everything we know about the competition show

It was once said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, those behind this statement obviously never went to a good brunch. Brunch is the meal that combines the best elements of both breakfast and lunch, and in many cases, is topped off with a nice champagne beverage. Someone who understands the allure of this special meal is Dan Levy, who is launching the new competition series The Big Brunch.

The show follows ten amazing culinary gurus as they showcase their skills in the kitchen all in an effort to impress Levy and his team of judges and win the six-figure monetary prize. So what else can viewers expect from this new cooking competition?

Here’s everything we know about The Big Brunch.

What is The Big Brunch about?

Warner Media describes The Big Brunch premise as the following:

"Created by Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and centering around one of the most versatile, yet underrated, dining experiences, The Big Brunch celebrates inspiring and undiscovered culinary voices from every corner of the country. This eight-episode cooking competition series gives ten talented chefs the opportunity to share their stories and business dreams while vying for a life-altering $300,000 cash prize. With Levy acting as host and judge alongside fellow culinary experts chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara, The Big Brunch serves up the next generation of success stories in American cuisine."

The Big Brunch judges

Dan Levy, Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara (Image credit: Jeremy Kohm/HBO Max)

Pulling double duties as host and judge in the brand-new competition series is four-time Emmy-winning actor/writer/producer Dan Levy. Levy is instantly recognizable to many TV watchers for his brilliance as David Rose in the hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek. (For those that haven’t seen the comedy yet, it’s currently available to stream on Hulu.)

Joining Levy on the panel is American chef Sohla El-Waylly. The chef is not only well-known for her culinary expertise, but also for her captivating personality. She’s been featured in a number of New York Times cooking segments, and she recently showed how to turn Hot Pockets into a three-course meal. Take a look.

Will Guidara rounds out the judges on the new reality show. He is an American restaurateur that co-owns the Make It Nice hospitality group, which is responsible for restaurants like NoMad in Vegas, NoMad in Las Angeles and NoMad New York City.

The Big Brunch trailer

HBO Max hasn’t released an official trailer for The Big Brunch yet, but once one becomes available, we’ll be sure to post it here.

How to watch The Big Brunch

The Big Brunch is an HBO Max Original series, and as such, episodes stream directly on HBO Max. For those interested in watching the culinary competition, you’ll want to make sure you’re subscribed to the streamer. Currently, the platform offers a few different subscription options.