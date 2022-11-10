Meet The Big Brunch cast: who's who on the new cooking competition series

As brunch has become a go-to staple for millions of people on the weekend, The Big Brunch is set to put a reality competition spin on the meal over on HBO Max. The show follows 10 contestants as they cook various brunch-inspired dishes, all in the hopes of winning the $300,000 prize.

As would-be viewers prepare to sink their teeth into the brand-new competition series fronted by Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy, we did a little a research into the panel of judges fortunate enough to taste the meals and the competitors talented enough to make them.

Let's meet The Big Brunch cast.

The Big Brunch judges

Dan Levy

Dan Levy (Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV)

Dan Levy is pulling double duties as both host and a judge on The Big Brunch. TV watchers most likely recognize Levy from his time on Schitt’s Creek. He played the sarcastic and easily-annoyed David Rose in the comedy and received an Emmy for not only his portrayal of the character but also for his writing on the series.

The Canadian-born actor got his first break into television starring as Robbie in Degrassi: The Next Generation and was featured in the Tina Fey movie Admission prior to him getting the role in Schitt’s Creek, starring alongside his real-life father Eugene Levy.

Sohla El-Waylly

Sohla El-Waylly (Image credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

According to her site (opens in new tab), Sohla El-Waylly is a "culinary creator, writer, community advocate and dog person." The Big Brunch judge attended The Culinary Institute of America and shortly thereafter worked in several restaurant kitchens in New York.

While she has previously owned a restaurant and is an incomparable chef, she is widely known in the culinary world for her work with Bon Appétit and Serious Eats, her cooking segments with publications like the New York Times on YouTube. She recently released her book, The Best American Food Writing (opens in new tab).

Will Guidara

Will Guidara (Image credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Will Guidara is a three-time recipient of the James Beard Foundation Award, a prestigious recognition given to chefs and restaurateurs. He graduated from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration in 2001 and worked his way up in the restaurant/hospitality industry until he became co-owner of the Make It Nice hospitality group. Under the group, he owns a stake in NoMad New York, NoMad Los Angeles, NoMad Las Vegas, NoMad Bar, Made Nice and the famous Eleven Madison Park. He can now add The Big Brunch judge to his resume.

The Big Brunch contestants

Kelly Jones

Kelly Jones (Image credit: Art Streiber/HBO Max)

Kelly currently resides in Brooklyn, N.Y. Although she originally went to college to study mathematics and hasn't attended a culinary school, she's made quite the name for herself as a chef. Kelly serves as the executive chef at Shibumi Jones Hudson Valley Supperclub.

Mason Zeglen

Mason Zeglen (Image credit: Art Streiber/HBO Max)

Currently residing in Surfside Beach, S.C., and owner of Milk & Honey Coffee Cafe, Mason grew up on a farm in Vermont. He finds local agriculture to be quite important and his cooking reflects a farm-to-table style.

Roman Wilcox

Roman Wilcox (Image credit: Art Streiber/HBO Max)

Roman hails from El Paso, Texas, and is the chef and owner of One Grub Community Diner. He tends to cook vegan meals, but makes it his mission to ensure the food he prepares appeals to meat eaters as well.

Nadege Fleurimond

Nadege Fleurimond (Image credit: Art Streiber/HBO Max)

The Brooklyn resident, by way of her home country Haiti, owns Fleurimond, a catering and event space. Although she went to Columbia University to study law, while there, she really tapped into her passion for food and cooking.

J Chong

J Chong (Image credit: Art Streiber/HBO Max)

J Chong lives in Asheville, N.C., where she is a private chef at J Chong Eats. She is passionate about Cantonese food as well as using her voice to help change the world as a representative of the queer and Asian community.

Danielle Sepsy

Danielle Sepsy (Image credit: Art Streiber/HBO Max)

Danielle is the chef and owner of The Hungry Gnome Catering & Baked Goods, and resides in Garden City, N.Y. Her passion for cooking was inspired by her grandmother, who purchased Danielle her first mixer at just 8 years old.

Antwon Brinson

Antwon Brinson (Image credit: Art Streiber/HBO Max)

The chef and founder of Culinary Concepts AB, Antwon lives in Charlottesville, Va. He's built a career in the culinary arts and hopes to inspire people across the country to pursue their dreams.

Catie Randazzo

Catie Randazzo (Image credit: Art Streiber/HBO Max)

From Columbus, Ohio, but now living in Los Angeles, Catie is the executive chef at Huckleberry Bakery & Café. They are actually a huge fan of brunch and they believe the heart of brunch should be simple, using thoughtful ingredients with integrity.

Daniel Harthausen

Daniel Harthausen (Image credit: Art Streiber/HBO Max)

Originally from Seoul, South Korea, but now living in Richmond, Va., Daniel is the chef and pop-up owner of Young Mother. He has a distinct interest in flavors and dishes that remind him of his childhood.

Kip Poole

Kip Poole (Image credit: Art Streiber/HBO Max)

Another Virginian in the bunch, Kip currently lives in Norfolk. His main passions in life are teaching and, of course, cooking. He has a deep love for his community and thinks about how it will be impacted when making big decisions in life.

The Big Brunch is available to watch on HBO Max.