The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: who reveals Eric's secret?

There’s a reason that secrets make such interesting storylines for soaps — they never stay secret for long. Eric (John McCook) is about to see the problem with keeping such a monumental secret from his family on The Bold and the Beautiful.

We’re getting to a point where the only secret around Forrester Creations is that Eric — the owner of the secret — doesn’t realize that everyone else is in on it.

The Secret Saga started when Eric told RJ (Joshua Hoffman) that he was sick. It’s important to note that only Donna (Jennifer Gareis) was aware of the full extent of Eric’s illness and that her beloved only has a few months to live. Donna ended up revealing this information to Katie (Heather Tom) as well as RJ, as she didn’t think it was fair for RJ to only have a limited understanding of the whole situation.

As soon as the fashion showdown was finished, RJ revealed the truth to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) because he couldn’t keep the secret from his parents any longer. He also kept Luna (Lisa Yamada) in the loop, too, which was how he managed to cope with the weight of the secret.

Though Eric still insists that no one needs to know the truth aside from Donna, Katie and RJ, what he doesn’t know is that the secret is spreading like wildfire through Forrester Creations. Ridge ended up telling Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) while Brooke revealed the truth to Hope (Annika Noelle). Ridge also called his siblings and plans to tell them as well.

As you can see, the only secret seems to be that Eric doesn’t know how far his secret has travelled.

The problem is that he’s going to find out that his secret has been revealed. Steffy almost gave it away when she tearfully said that Ridge told her everything. And Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will find out soon enough, no doubt, because he knows that Ridge lied about the results of the fashion challenge.

So who spills the beans?

At this point, we’re fairly certain that Steffy and Thomas don’t reveal the secret to Eric. They came close but managed to stay quiet, so it makes sense that they don’t say anything. The Logan sisters are likely safe, too, as is Hope.

Though he managed to keep things quiet for a long time, we have a feeling RJ might be the one to tell Eric that he told Ridge. Not only has the secret been eating away at his conscience, but he was also feeling guilty about keeping such a huge secret from his parents.

The good news is that if RJ ends up being the one who tells Eric that his secret is out, we think Eric will understand. Eventually. He didn’t want people to know he’s sick, but after some introspection he’ll likely realize that he put a massive burden on his grandson and it wasn’t fair to him, and once Eric knows that everyone else knows, they will be able to face the reality of his final days together.