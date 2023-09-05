The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the William Friedkin movie

We may have lost William Friedkin earlier in 2023, but the Oscar-winning director has one more movie to share with the world, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. The movie is set to be one of the big TV events of the fall. Let us explain.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial premiered at the 2023 Venice Film Festival and is a full-length feature film, but it was produced by Showtime, so it is going to premiere on the premium cable network.

Now, to find out the when, the who and more about The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, read on as we detail everything you need to know about the movie.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is debuting on TV and on streaming the weekend of October 6-8. It'll first be available to stream exclusively for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers on Friday, October 6, before making its debut on the traditional Showtime cable channel on Sunday, October 8, at 9 pm ET/PT.

The movie will be made available in international markets with Paramount Plus, including the UK, though an exact date was not shared. So, it's unclear if it's going to be available the weekend of October 6 or sometime after.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial plot

Based on the book of the same name by Herman Wouk, here is the official synopsis of The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial:

"Follows a U.S. naval first officer who's standing trial for orchestrating a mutiny after his captain shows signs of becoming unhinged and jeopardizes the lives of his crew.

"At the start of a naval court-martial, Barney Greenwald, a skeptical naval lawyer, reluctantly agrees to defend Lt. Steve Maryk, a first officer of the Navy who took control of the U.S.S. CAINE from its domineering captain Lt. Philip Francis Queeg during a violent sea storm in unfriendly waters. As the trial progresses, Greenwald becomes increasingly concerned and questions if the events aboard the Caine were a true mutiny or simply the courageous acts of a group of sailors who did not trust their unstable leader."

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial cast

The ensemble cast for The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is headlined by Kiefer Sutherland, best known for his role as Jack Bauer in the show 24, as Lt. Philip Francis Queeg; Jason Clarke, who most recently starred in Oppenheimer, as Barney Greenwald; and Jake Lacy from White Lotus as Lt. Steve Maryk.

Additionally, the cast features Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Jay Duplass (Transparent), Tom Riley (The Nevers) and the late Lance Reddick (John Wick) in key roles.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial trailer

No trailer for The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial has been released yet, but a handful of first-look photos are available to check out directly below.

Image 1 of 5 Kiefer Sutherland in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME) Jason Clarke in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME) Jake Lacy in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME) Monica Raymund in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME) Stephanie Erb, Lance Reddick and Dale Dye in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Image credit: Marc Carlini/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

How to watch The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Whether you prefer to stream or still enjoy traditional pay-TV via cable or satellite, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is going to be available to you, provided you have the right subscription. Whichever way you prefer to watch, you need access to Showtime.

If that is with a pay-TV cable subscription, you must be sure that your package includes Showtime. Many live-TV services offer Showtime as an add-on, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you prefer the streaming option, a subscription to Paramount Plus is necessary. For US consumers, it must specifically be Paramount Plus with Showtime (the more expensive of the two subscription options). Paramount Plus only has one subscription plan for markets outside of the US.

William Friedkin movies

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is William Friedkin's 21st and final feature length movie. Here are his previous directorial efforts: