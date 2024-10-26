The Dream Lands: release date, plot, cast and everything we know

The Dream Lands is a futuristic BBC1 drama based on the novel Dreamland by Rosa Rankin-Gee and is a story of romantic awakening and self-discovery in British society that is seemingly falling apart. It's set in 2039 in Margate, a Kent seaside resort on the south east coast of England, as climate change really kicks in and wreaks havoc, making the political climate equally threatening.

The action follows Chance, a young woman forced to fight for her family’s survival in a world that’s crumbling around her. Described as ‘part conspiracy and part relationship drama’, the story sees Chance fall in love with a girl called Franky, who has ties to the establishment, but becomes caught up in a defiant community determined to fight back. At the moment casting for the series is still under wraps, but we’ll let you know on this page as soon as that changes.

The Dream Lands is a six-part series that will air on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer, likely in 2025. As soon as a release date is announced, we’ll let you know on here.

The Dream Lands plot

The Dream Lands is set in Margate in 2039, where inequality is rife. The effects of climate change have taken hold and the seas are rising plus those in power are equally menacing. Chance has resorted to crime just to survive but then her community is chosen for a government regeneration scheme that promises to bring the coastal town back to life. Then Chance falls for Franky, a girl with links to the establishment, and she realises that not everything is as it seems.

The beach at Margate (above). Will it still look like this in 2039 when The Dream Lands is set? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there a trailer?

Not yet but if the BBC releases a trailer for The Dream Lands closer to the air date, we’ll add it to this page.

The Dream Lands cast

No names have been announced yet for The Dream Lands but we can’t wait to hear who will play the role of Chance and the others. We will let you know as soon as we do!

Behind the scenes and more on The Dream Lands

The Dream Lands is a six-part series is produced by SISTER (This is Going to Hurt, Gangs of London) for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The drama was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama. It is executive produced by Naomi de Pear (This is Going to Hurt, The Power) and Holly Pullinger (This is Going to Hurt, Eric) for SISTER, Kayleigh Llewellyn (In My Skin, Killing Eve, Chloe), Lucy Forbes (This is Going to Hurt, In My Skin, Eric), author Rosa Rankin-Gee and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC. It was developed by Director of Development for SISTER Alice Tyler (The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies).

The novel Dreamland has been adapted for the screen by Kayleigh Llewellyn, creator of the series In My Skin, who says: “Telling stories I care about alongside a team of women I admire is the very reason I do this job, so working on The Dream Lands has been a gift. It’s an honour to be adapting Rosa Rankin-Gee’s beautiful, searing words for the screen. Especially as it’s given me an excuse to collaborate once more with my old friend, the supremely talented, Lucy Forbes (executive producer). And I’m so thrilled we’ve found a home with the BBC, who support artists’ visions like no one else.”

All about the novel Dreamland

BBC1's drama The Dream Lands is based on the 2021 novel Dreamland written by British author Rosa Rankin-Gee whose first novel The Last Kings of Sark won the Paris Literary Prize in 2011. Dreamland is Rosa’s second novel and is set in a future version of Margate. It takes its name from the amusement park in the town.

“I knew I wanted to write a love story between two young women, and really try and pin down in words the extraordinary, blinding power of that,” says Rosa of Dreamland. “The abject horror of current political leaders, and the way the class system affects every element of life in Britain – I want to write socially realistic novels, so those things can’t be avoided.” Rosa’s mum Maggie Gee is also an author and has written The Red Children and The Ice People