'In My Skin' Season 2 on BBC Three — release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

In My Skin Season 2 is heading to BBC Three following the success of the first instalment.

Gabrielle Creevy returns as teenager Bethan, who is forced to live a double life as she negotiates mental illness, friendships and sexuality. The series deals with many complicated issues and the pressure is even higher this time as Bethan is embarking on her last year of school.

Shane Allen, Controller or BBC Comedy Commissioning says: “In My Skin is written and executed with its heart on its sleeve and brings compassion and humour to a world laced with vulnerability. The show portrays a contemporary Welsh spirit which connects with audiences all over the UK as its authenticity punches through.”

Here's everything we know so far...

In My Skin season 2 hasn't got a confirmed release date yet as it's just been recommissioned but we will let you know as soon as that changes. Meanwhile, you can watch In My Skin season 1 on BBC iPlayer.

What is the plot of In My Skin?

In My Skin season 2 will continue to focus on Bethan as she deals with her challenging home life and her own personal struggles. We'll see her as she falls in love with her dream woman and plans to finally fly the nest, all the while trying to hide the truth about her violent and unsafe home life.



Kayleigh Llewellyn, Writer and Executive Producer of In My Skin, says: “I cannot wait to finish telling Bethan’s story, or ‘the tricky second album' as I like to call it. I’ve been sat at my laptop every day for months writing the scripts, oscillating between laughing uproariously and ugly crying.

"Granted that could also be to do with the global pandemic, but I hope the end product will have a similar effect on our audience. I am incredibly lucky to be working with a coven of brilliant women on this show, and we’re particularly excited to have Molly Manners joining the team to direct series two. Molly is an incredible talent and we’re thrilled to have ensnared her.”

Who stars in In My Skin?

In My Skin will see many actors reprising their roles from the first season. Here's who we're expecting to see in series 2 so far, but we'll update this article when further casting is confirmed...

Gabrielle Creevy as Bethan Gwyndaf

Jo Hartley as Katrina Gwyndaf

Rhodri Meilir as Dilwyn Gwyndaf

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — watch this space!