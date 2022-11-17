The Great Christmas Light Fight season 10: everything you need to know

It’s time to deck the halls with The Great Christmas Light Fight. ABC’s holiday classic that pits families and friends in a battle to create the most astonishing holiday light displays imaginable. We see incredible light displays in Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movies, but now it’s time to celebrate them in real life.

Now in its tenth season, expect to see bigger and brighter than ever light displays as families utilize the newest technology to set their homes apart from the competition. And there’s even more reason to celebrate — the series has been renewed for another season, so that means you can start looking ahead to the 2023 edition!

Here’s everything we know about The Great Christmas Light Fight.

The series premieres on Monday, November 28, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. There will be three episodes in the show's tenth season, and each episode will be two hours long.

New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

There is currently no release date for the show in the UK, but when one becomes available we'll be sure to have it posted here for you.

The Great Christmas Light Fight plot

Here’s the official plot description from ABC:

"Ready, set, glow. The most wonderful time of the year is here as ABC’s hit decorating competition series, The Great Christmas Light Fight, returns for its 10th season with back-to-back episodes across the first three weeks of the Christmas season. The next installment of the 'lit' series showcases America’s brightest houses with the help of celebrity judges and Christmas décor aficionados – lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak.

"In each merry and bright episode, the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays in the nation as viewers will once again see four fantastic families face off in each one-hour episode and compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight Trophy. The Great Christmas Light Fight, which also received a season 11 pickup, is produced by Fremantle. Brady Connell, Max Swedlow and Felicia Aaron White are executive producers for the series."

The Great Christmas Light Fight hosts

Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak are the hosts of The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Oosterhouse is a carpenter turned TV host. He’s probably best known as one of the Trading Spaces carpenters in the early 2000s, and since then he’s gone on to host a number of home improvement shows including Carter Can and Million Dollar Rooms.

Nayak is one of the most famous interior designers in the country. She’s been an expert designer for HGTV and Food Network, and she’s been part of several home improvement shows like Restaurant: Impossible and Destination Design.

The Great Christmas Light Fight trailer

The season 10 trailer isn't available yet, but you can tune in below to watch the trailer for last season, which gives you a pretty good picture of what to expect in 2022...only bigger. Much bigger.

How to watch The Great Christmas Light Fight

The Great Christmas Light Fight will air on ABC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch ABC shows without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.