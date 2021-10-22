'The Jonathan Ross Show' 2021: air date, star guests and everything we know

The Jonathan Ross Show 2021 is about to return to ITV to liven up our Saturday nights with another series brimming with celebrity guests and Jonathan’s comedic brilliance.

Combined with Jonathan’s cheeky humour and interview style, it “ensures each episode is jam-packed with hilarious anecdotes, heartwarming admissions and surprising revelations.”

As usual, along with the star-studded interviews, Jonathan welcomes the most popular music artists to perform their latest songs in the live studio.

The long-running chat show made its debut in 2011, and since then it has broadcast 17 series with Jonathan chatting to a wide range of popular stars, including Ian McKellan, Emma Thompson, Boy George, Emily Blunt and countless others.

Jonathan has gone on to be a judge on The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer and featuring in game show Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and comedy panel show The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Jonathan Ross Show…

The new series will begin on Saturday 23 Oct. at 9:30pm on ITV.

Which celebrities will Jonathan be interviewing on 'The Jonathan Ross Show'?

The first episode will feature interviews with Succession and Churchill star Brian Cox, Dame Joan Collins, comedian Rob Beckett, TV presenter and pundit Alex Scott and music legends Duran Duran.

Across the series, some of the biggest celebrity names will be telling stories about the most renowned TV series and films. Along with huge sporting stars who will discuss the biggest sporting moments that have gripped the nation.

We’ll also get an insight from the hottest comedians and fresh comedy talent in the making, alongside some of the most-talked-about stars.

Is there a trailer?

Yep, and it shows Jonathan introducing us to his guests. "We're back this Saturday for a brand new season & we’ve got a fantastic line up of guests including @Joancollinsdbe, Brian Cox, @robbeckettcomic, @AlexScott & @duranduran".