'The Masked Singalong' — everything we know about the Christmas Day special

The Masked Singalong is part of ITV's Christmas TV schedule this year, joining the likes of The Larkins Christmas special and All Star Musicals at Christmas which are set to keep us all entertained over the festive weekend.

This Masked Singer spin-off is sure to be a festive hit among fans of the original, and we'll be welcoming back some iconic costumes to help spread some Christmas joy for viewers at home.

Here's everything you need to know about the one-off program ahead of The Masked Singer UK season 3...

The Masked Singalong will air on Christmas Day (Saturday 25 Dec) at 6pm on ITV and ITV Hub. Episodes of the original Masked Singer series are also available on-demand.

What should we expect from the Christmas episode?

According to ITV: "The Masked Singalong showcases the best-loved performances that will transform you from detective to diva!

"Across two series, 24 celebrities disguised in extravagant costumes took to the stage, competing to keep their identities hidden. Now some of your favourite characters return, including Queen Bee, Badger, Duck, Robin, Hedgehog, Blob, and Sausage, performing ballads, bangers, and all the very best singalong tunes."

They added: "With snippets from our superstar panel of detectives, Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan and other famous guests, it’s the most bonkers celebrity singalong bash of the year — and you’re all invited!"

Will there be a third season of 'The Masked Singer'?

Yes, and fans don't have long to wait as the third season of the guessing game kicks off on New Year's Day, not long after this festive special!

The new series of The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7.30pm. with the second episode airing the following evening on Sunday, Jan. 2 also at 7.30pm on ITV. So that's your New Year viewing sorted.

Episodes will also be available on ITV Hub after they have aired for anyone who wants to watch on-demand.

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer yet, but we know we'll be seeing some familiar faces and catchy performances in the special. We can't wait!