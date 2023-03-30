The Mole season 2: everything we know so far

The Mole season 2 will see 12 brand new contestants trying to root out the traitor among them in the second series of Netflix's high-stakes reality TV reboot.

The streaming service brought the thrilling ABC show back to our screens after fourteen years off-air in October 2022.

For anyone unfamiliar with how The Mole works, it sees the group of competitors taking on a series of tough trials to try and add money to a cash prize pot.

At the same time, they're also trying to root out which one of them is "The Mole", a traitor who is challenged with undermining the players' efforts without being detected.

Ready to start asking "Who is The Mole?" all over again? Here's what we know about season 2 so far...

Right now, we don't yet know when we can expect to see The Mole season 2 on Netflix. The streaming service only confirmed the show would be back in mid-February, so it could be a while before we find out more info about the show just yet.

As and when we learn more, we'll include a release date here.

Who are The Mole season 2 contestants?

It's highly unlikely that we'll see which 12 stars will be making up The Mole season 2 contestant lineup for some time yet. Aside from the fact that the series was only renewed a few weeks ago, applications to take part in series 2 are still open right now.

If you think you'd be up to the challenge, you can find out where you need to go below.

How to apply for The Mole season 2

Casting for The Mole season 2 is open as of the time of writing. The landing page asks prospective contestants a few key questions about their capabilities.

It reads: "Are you a thrill seeker? A mastermind? Are you able to think fast when everything is on the line? Are you ready to test your mental and physical limits? If so... we want to hear from you!

"Searching for players who have the mental and physical strength to navigate their way through an exciting covert operation and the chance to win a CASH PRIZE!"

Head over to The Mole application page (opens in new tab) if you think you've got what it takes to compete in the second season.

Who will host The Mole season 2?

We think Alex Wagner will be back in season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

Although it wasn't confirmed when Netflix confirmed we'd be getting more from The Mole, we'd expect host American journalist Alex Wagner to return for the sophomore season.

Speaking to Tudum (opens in new tab)ahead of season 1, Wagner revealed how excited she was to follow in the footsteps of the original host, Anderson Cooper. She said: "The original Mole was a sort of seismic event in American television. It broke the mold. There's every reason to watch the reboot because I think the concept of the show is ever more resonant today. We have refreshed a lot of the elements to make them even more compelling than the original — and that was pretty damn compelling.”

Since she was so enthusiastic ahead of the show's premiere last year, we'd hope she would return for more excitement.

Who won The Mole season 1?

Will Richardson. (Image credit: Netflix)

The winner of the last series of The Mole was Will Richardson. Nicknamed "Thor" for his height and strong build, Will dominated many of the tasks that he took part in, to the point that he was one of the chief suspects for the Mole for a while. His prize pot was worth a grand total of $101,500.

After his big win, Will cropped up in another Netflix reality show: Perfect Match. He didn't last nearly as long there, though; he arrived in episode seven and exited shortly in episode nine.