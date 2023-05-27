The Overlap On Tour: release date, destinations, what happens in the series based on Gary Neville’s YouTube podcast

The Overlap On Tour sees former international footballers Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Roy Keane, who had hugely successful careers on the pitch, get together for a trip around the UK and Ireland. The three stars are now taking Gary Neville’s YouTube podcast series The Overlap on tour and revisiting the cities that shaped them as individuals and top flight players.

As part of The Overlap Live Arena Tour the trio, who are now all pundits on the game, will head to Ireland, London, Manchester and Liverpool to visit their boyhood clubs, take in some iconic venues and throw themselves into challenges, such as abseiling in Liverpool and refereeing a Sunday League Game. They will catch up with celebrity pals, including John Barnes and Stuart Pearce, and show one another around the places that mean the most to them.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Overlap On Tour….

Gary Neville's podcast forms the basis of The Overlap On Tour. (Image credit: Getty)

The Overlap On Tour launches on Sky Max and Sky Showcase from Wednesday June 14 at 9pm. New episodes will air weekly.

Is there a trailer for The Overlap On Tour?

There's no official trailer The Overlap On Tour from Sky yet but you can watch YouTube clips of the three footballers talking for The Overlap Live Tour. Take a look at their London leg below...

What happens in The Overlap on Tour

The Overlap on Tour sees former England and Manchester United footballer Gary Neville taking his YouTube sports podcast The Overlap to venues around Britain and Ireland. As part of that, the Overlap On Tour sees him hook up with his former Man Utd team mate and Republic of Ireland star Roy Keane and England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher to take trips down memory lane, visiting the places that meant the most to them throughout their careers. They will take in the most popular tourist attractions in four cities, visit grassroots clubs and throw themselves into local life.

The Overlap On Tour episode guide

Here's our brief guide to The Overlap On Tour

Episode 1: Ireland

In the first episode Roy Keane takes Gary and Jamie around his homeland before they take to the stage in Dublin. They visit his childhood clubs Rockmount AFC and Cobh Ramblers and take a trip to his hometown. They meet some sporting legends, kiss the legendary Blarney Stone and try their hands at hurling.

Episode 2: London

Before the trio get on stage at the OVO Wembley Arena, they referee a Sunday League match in Hackney Marshes. They take a tour of the capital in a black cab, visit the National Galley and go for pie and mash with England legend Stuart Pearce.

Episode 3: Liverpool

Jamie takes Gary and Roy around his hometown Liverpool, which is enemy territory for the ex Manchester United stars. They visit Anfield for an abseiling challenge before going undercover to give guided tours to Liverpool fans. They check out the world-famous Cavern Club, where the Beatles played, take a ferry across the Mersey and meet up with former England footballer John Barnes and boxer Tony Bellow. They then entertain thousands of fans at the M&S Bank Arena.

Episode 4: Manchester

The trio head to Manchester, where Gary and Roy played for Manchester United. There’s no information available about the episode yet but as soon as we know what the boys get up to in Manchester, we’ll update this page.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher in Soccer Aid 2022, marking Usain Bolt. (Image credit: Getty)

The Overlap On Tour stars — Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane

Here's a brief lowdown on the three stars of The Overlap On Tour...

Gary Neville

Gary joined Manchester United as an apprentice in 1994 and played with the club until 2011, winning the league 12 times and Champions League twice. He also played for England, making 85 appearances for his country. Gary had a disastrous stint as manager of Spanish club Valencia from December 2015 to March 2016, where they won only three of their 16 games during his tenure. He now part owns Salford City and has a successful career as a football pundit, working for Sky Sports. He and Jamie Carragher played together for England in Soccer Aid 2022 (see ablve). Gary has spoken more about politics in recent years is a member of the Labour Party.

Roy Keane

Roy also played for Manchester United where he won 19 major trophies. He left in 2005, signing for Celtic where he retired the following year. He was also captain of the Republic of Ireland side but was sent home from the 2002 World Cup after a row with coach Mick McCarthy. Roy managed Sunderland and Ipswich and was the assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland national team. He is now a pundit, working on Super Sunday for Sky Sports.

Jamie Carragher

Defender Jamie played for Liverpool from 1994 to 2013 and won the Champions League with the club. He also has 38 caps for England. After Jamie retired he joined Sky Sports and is still a commentator and pundit. He played with Gary Neville in Soccer Aid 2022 (see pictured above).