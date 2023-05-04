The Seychelles with Jane McDonald: release date, destinations and more

The Seychelles with Jane McDonald sees the TV favorite packing her bags to have some fun in the sun on the next leg of her adventure.

This is the second entry in Jane McDonald's latest series of Holidaying with... after On Safari with Jane McDonald saw the singer and presenter heading to Africa to see all kinds of breathtaking animals.

In the second episode, she's heading off the coast of Africa to Seychelles, a collection of 115 islands that offer beautiful sights, year-round summer temperatures, and crystal-clear water.

Here's what you need to know about The Seychelles with Jane McDonald...

When is The Seychelles with Jane McDonald on TV?

The Seychelles with Jane McDonald is the second of four episodes in Jane's new travelogue. This adventure is airing on Channel 5 at 8 pm on Thursday, May 4.

You'll also be able to stream the episode on My5 (opens in new tab), where you can find many of Jane's previous adventures, too.

What's Jane going to get up to in the Seychelles?

After a long 11-hour flight, Jane will be taking in the beautiful beaches of Mahe, the largest and main island of the Seychelles. There, she'll be off snorkeling with a group of volunteer reef watchers, learning how to make a sarong, paying a visit to the market in the capital city of Victoria and trekking into the forest.

When we spoke to her last week, it sounded like this leg of her journey brought out her more adventurous side! Jane said: "You've got to step out of your comfort zone, scream and get a bit scared. I hope people watching will see me as a friend and as someone who'll have a go at something and inspire them to do the same. I want people to think they're going on this journey with me."

Is there a trailer for The Seychelles with Jane McDonald?

Not yet, but if and when one is released, we'll be sure to include it in this guide.