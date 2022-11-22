The Voice Kids Christmas Special 2022: new judge, host and all we know

The Voice Kids Christmas special 2022 will be welcoming a new judge.

The Voice Kids Christmas Special 2022 is back to search for Britain's best young singing talent — with a new superstar judge set to take a seat in the red chair.

Pop royalty Ronan Keating will be replacing Melanie C on the judging panel as she goes on tour. Ronan will be joining longstanding judges will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones to help find young music stars in the making.

Singers aged between seven and 14 will perform in front of the famous red chairs in a bid to turn both the judges' heads and chairs as they hope to become The Voice Kids Champion 2022.

Emma Willis will be resuming her hosting duties for the three-part series that will be shown over the festive period.

The Voice Kids Christmas Special 2022 is definitely one to watch, but if you're wanting to see the best shows to watch this Christmas check out our UK Christmas TV Guide.

Here's everything we know about The Voice Kids Christmas Special 2022...

When will The Voice Kids Christmas Special 2022 be on?

The Voice Kids Christmas Special 2022 will air over three episodes on ITV. Specific air dates have not yet been announced, but we will update this page when the air dates are confirmed.

The Voice Kids 2022 Christmas Special judges

Boyzone favourite Ronan Keating will be replacing Spice Girls star Melanie C on the judging panel, who is unable to return to the series as she will be busy on her upcoming tour.

Ronan has already had judging experience in the world of reality TV, appearing as a judge on the Australian versions of The X Factor, All Together Now and a coach on The Voice in 2016.

Ronan said: “I’m super excited to join the coaching panel for The Voice Kids. I feel part of The Voice family already after a phenomenal experience doing the show in Australia. The Voice Kids is amazing and I’m truly passionate about nurturing young talent. Bring it on!”

Ronan Keating will be taking a seat in the spinning chairs. (Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The Irish singing sensation will be joining returning coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones, who have all been on the series since 2017.

Pixie Lott said of returning to the show: "I’m so excited to be back in the red chair for our magical show! Every year the voices blow me away and I feel so lucky to be a part of such an incredible show championing our superstars of tomorrow.

"It’s such an experience for all the talented kids at the start of their career and I love nothing more than working with them and watching them shine bright."

The Voice Kids judges Danny Jones, will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Melanie C, who will be replaced by Ronan Keating. (Image credit: ITV)

The Voice Kids 2022 Christmas Special host

TV host Emma Willis has hosted The Voice Kids since 2017 and will once again be presenting The Voice Kids Christmas Special 2022.

Emma Willis will return to host The Voice Kids Christmas Special 2022. (Image credit: ITV)

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for The Voice Kids Christmas Special 2022, but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been released.