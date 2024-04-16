The Young Offenders season 4: cast and everything we know about the hit Irish comedy

The Young Offenders season 4 promises to be a wheely [bin] funny return to our screens.

The Young Offenders season 4 sees the return of Alex Murphy and Chris Walley as loveable rogues Conor and Jock. And this time round, there will be some changes according to creator Peter Foott…

“We’re over the moon to have been commissioned for series 4 of the show on BBC One, and of course always grateful for the ongoing support of RTÉ,” says Peter. “Audiences have been asking for more of the journeys of these characters and we’re very excited to take the show in new directions for series 4 and can’t wait to bring it back to TV screens.”

At the moment exact details of what this will entail are under wraps, but it’s been confirmed that in addition to Conor and Jock a host of other fan-favourites will also be returning.

Here’s everything we know about The Young Offenders season 4…

The official air date has yet to be announced, but it’s believed The Young Offenders season 4 is due to be released later this year. More information is coming soon about when the new series will be available on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

The Young Offenders season 4 — cast and characters

The press release says: “Fans of the hit comedy series The Young Offenders from producers Vico Films are in for a treat as the first look images for the upcoming fourth series have been unveiled, featuring many beloved characters returning for more hilarious and heart-warming adventures coming soon.”

Main characters Conor MacSweeney (Alex Murphy) and Jock O'Keeffe (Chris Walley) will be heading up the ensemble cast when the series returns.

Joining them are Conor’s mum, Mairéad MacSweeney (Hilary Rose), her on-off fella Garda Sergeant Tony Healy (Dominic MacHale) and hapless Cork criminal Billy Murphy (Shane Casey).

Megan McDonnell (Normal People, Blackshore) has also been attached to series 4.

We will update this guide with more information on new and returning cast soon.

Tony and Conor vie for Mairéad's attention in this first look image for The Young Offenders series 4. (Image credit: BBC/Vico Films/Miki Barlok)

Speaking to us previously about the series Hilary said: “Peter [Foott, the show’s creator and Hilary’s husband] has always said to me Mairéad anchors the comedy of the show. Her relationship with the lads gives it an emotional punch in the guts. One moment you’re laughing and the next moment you’re emotional, and didn’t see it coming. I always felt that was my responsibility.

“I especially love improvising our emotional scenes. It’s really easy to do with Chris and Alex because I love them! We allow each other to get into the moment and go with the flow.”

The Young Offenders season 4 — star guests

At the moment star guests haven’t been mentioned, but past outings have had an impressive star pulling-power, so we’re hopeful some famous faces will put in an appearance.

Series one’s Christmas special saw Misfits actor Robert Sheehan playing an obnoxious version of himself. Series two boasted a cameo from one of Cork’s most famous people, Roy Keane. While in series three Father Ted star Pauline McLynn made a guest appearance as a therapist.

The Young Offenders season 4 — episode guide

Coming soon. Check back for updates.

Is there a trailer for The Young Offenders season 4?

Not yet, but series one, two and three are all currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The Young Offenders — additional information

The Young Offenders began as a film in 2016. It was made into a hit TV comedy with this loving, dysfunctional family at its heart in 2018.

The BBC in association with RTÉ have recommissioned hit comedy The Young Offenders from producers Vico Films.

The Young Offenders S4 has been commissioned for BBC One and BBC iPlayer by Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy Commissioning. The Series Producers for Vico Films are Peter Foott and Cormac Fox, Executive Producers Abby Singer, Lotte Beasley and Michael Doherty. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Ben Caudell. The Commissioning Editor for RTÉ Comedy is Justin Healy. The Director for series 4 is Jamie Jay Johnson. BBC Studios internationally distributes all series of The Young Offenders.

"We’re so happy to have The Young Offenders back on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, so that viewers once again enjoy the adventures, and misadventures, of all these brilliant comic characters. They may not be quite so young, but they’re still very much offenders." Ben Caudell, Commissioning Editor for BBC Comedy

