'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis: release date, trailer and everything we know about the special event

Ahead of The Kardashians season 3, oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her newlywed husband Travis Barker are debuting the special 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis. The event will mark the first time the couple has really given fans an inside look into their romantic journey leading to their three weddings. That’s right, the couple has said "I do" three times, although the first wedding was not in fact legally binding.

So what exactly can viewers expect from the special? Here’s everything we know about 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.

'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis premieres in the US on Thursday, April 13 on Hulu. The special debuts in the UK on the same day on Disney Plus.

'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis trailer

It looks like viewers are going to be in for quite the romantic yet tearful ride. Take a look at the trailer below.

'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis premise

Here is the official synopsis of the special:

"Kourtney, Travis and their guests enjoy a luxurious wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy. Private and personal footage reveal an intimate family event full of beautiful moments."

'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis cast

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (Image credit: Hulu)

Of course at the heart of the marriage special are Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker. Kourtney has long been a fixture in the reality TV world having starred in shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons and The Kardashians. She is also the founder of the lifestyle website Poosh and the health brand Lemme.

Travis Barker is a Grammy-nominated musician who is well-known for his talents as a drummer. Although he rose to stardom in the group Blink-182, he’s worked with other acts such as Cobra Starship, Fall Out Boy and the pop sensation herself, Rihanna.

Also making appearances in the show are members of their families which include: Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner.

How to watch 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis

Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis is a Hulu original in the US. Those hoping to watch it when it airs need a subscription to either Hulu with Live TV, the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service. In the UK, would-be viewers have to watch the special on Disney Plus.