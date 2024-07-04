Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain season 1: release date, locations, episodes, interview and everything we know

Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain see the down to earth chef embark on a culinary adventure around the UK.

Tom Kerridge has long supported British produce. So the celebrity chef relished the chance to embark on an ingredient-inspired road-trip in a bespoke 1950s food truck to meet different food suppliers, farmers and producer before showcasing the stars of each show in mouth-watering meals inspired by his adventures.

Here Tom tells us more about his new six-part ITV1 series…

Tom Kerridge Cooks makes its debut on Thursday 4 July 2024 on ITV at 8.30pm.

The six part series airs new episodes weekly at the same time. It will also available on ITVX.

Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain season 1 locations

Tom starts his travels in Kent and Cambridgeshire, before heading to the Pennines, Cornwall, Scotland, followed by the East Coast of Scotland before finishing up in the English Welsh border. See our episode guide below for more.

Tom’s truck in Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain

Tom hits the road for this series in a fetching 1950’s truck - complete with a bespoke, portable kitchen!

Although the trusty vehicle gets him where he wants to go during filming, it isn’t always smooth travelling…

From ITV Press: “In the North Pennines Tom runs into trouble as his truck shows its age, but fortunately a local farmer is on hand to help!”

Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain season 1 — Episode guide

Episode 1 (ITV, Thursday 4 July 2024)

Kent and Cambridgeshire - Apples and Beetroot

Starting out in the Fens in Cambridgeshire, the chef learns exactly what it takes to produce top quality beetroot before preparing a summery Beetroot and Pearl Barley salad. Next up, it’s Kent, The Garden of England, where Tom’s pear picking skills are put to the test at one of the county’s famous orchards. Afterwards he celebrates these fantastic fruits with his Ultimate Crumble - a recipe packed with top tips - in this jolly food awakening with the celebrated chef.

Episode 2 (ITV, Thursday 11 July 2024)

Pennines - Beef and Tomatoes

Tom Kerridge continues his travels in his 1950s food truck to discover what it takes to produce the food on our plate with his journey starting in the stunning North Pennines where he is looking for British Beef. There Tom gets stuck in on a cattle farm helping to bring the heifers in from their upland grazing areas. Then he cooks up a classic Steak Diane for the family of farmers. His journey then takes him across the Pennines to Lancashire, home to one of the biggest tomato producers in the country. There he samples the huge range of unreleased tomatoes that are in development before learning how to create shop-ready tomatoes day after day. He celebrates this fantastic ingredient by cooking up a delicious Roasted Tomato and Whipped Feta Flatbread.

Episode 3 (ITV, Thursday, 18 July 2024)

Cornwall - Sardines and Milk

Tom Kerridge heads to Cornwall and his journey starts in Newlyn, the largest fishing port in England, where he’s searching for sardines. As the boats come in Tom gets stuck in, helping unload and ice the catch so it’s fresh for the market. The following morning, he cooks up a tasty take on Sardines on Toast for the crew.

His journey then takes him to the fertile pastures of Inland Cornwall in search of creamy milk. At a Jersey Cow farm he learns top tips on creating the creamiest milk before creating his take on a school dinner classic, Custardy Rice Pudding with Roasted Apricots.

Episode 4 (ITV, Thursday, 25 July 2024)

Scotland - Mussels and Strawberries

Here Tom heads to the UK's largest mussel farm in Inverlussa and cooks up his delicious Mussels cooked in Beer for the crew that he’s worked alongside.

His journey then heads south to Arbroath, home to some of the biggest soft fruit farms in the country. There he puts himself to the test against the seasonal workers who can pick strawberries staggeringly quickly while also learning about how the conditions of Eastern Scotland are perfect for this British favourite. He celebrates this fantastic fruit in his own take on Strawberries and Cream, served up with shortbread.

Episode 5 (ITV, Thursday, 01 August 2024)

Tom Kerridge points his trusty 1950’s food truck in the direction of the East Coast of Scotland this week, as he continues his culinary tour of the country.

Starting off in Peterhead - the largest white fish port in the UK - the celebrated chef teams up with a local fishing crew and heads out to the Buchan Deep in the North Sea. Here, he gets hands on as he learns what it takes to catch haddock, before heading back to land and dishing up a delicious smoked haddock kedgeree for his new crew mates!

‘I very much loved the connection with fishermen, as their world is so affected, not just by weather conditions, but also their ability to fish. It’s an extra level of skill,’ smiles Tom. ‘The other amazing thing is the community that those fishing fleets provide!’

Next it’s off to Moray, where Tom discovers exactly what it takes to produce carrots all year-round. Keen to test himself, he attempts to create perfectly straight lines with a tractor, with mixed results! Back in the truck’s bespoke kitchen, however, he excels with a delicious carrot cake.

Episode 6 (ITV, Thursday, 08 August 2024)

English Welsh Border - Chicken and Mushrooms

Since kicking off his adventures in this six-part series, Tom Kerridge has learned a lot about what it takes to produce the food on our plate. This week the curious chef heads to the English/Welsh border for the final leg of his culinary journey.

Tom’s first stop is Powys, where he meets farmer Billy and is blown away about the care and attention that goes into looking after free-range chickens.

“Billy says I came at the perfect time as the birds, who spend their first four weeks indoors, are just about to go out for the first time,” explains Tom, as he helps Billy prepare the outdoor area for his new feathered friends. “We've brought them some presents - footballs, straw bales and perches to keep them occupied! They’ll now have access to the outdoors for the rest of their lives, and it’s beautiful to see.”

Having worked up an appetite, Tom then prepares a delicious and budget friendly meal for Billy and his family revealing: “It’s a really simple and easy dish of roasted chicken thighs with peas. It's a great base recipe to have in your back pocket for any time of year.”

It’s then off to his final destination - Britain’s first Shiitake farm! In Lancashire fungi fanatic John shows Tom just what’s involved in their production, before the chef whips up a brunch with wild mushrooms as the star ingredient.

“I’m a huge fan of mushrooms, but I'd actually no idea how they’re grown commercially,” reveals Tom. “Over the last four years, John's team have created a shiitake farm. So I just had to cook up a mushroom and bacon, eggs benedict. It’s the best version of a fry up ever!

“One of the biggest things I can take from my trip of the English and Wales border is creating the right environment for projects that thrive whether it's footballs for chickens in a shed or an incredible sterile environment for mushrooms to grow. All of the care that goes into creating these perfect environments has been at the forefront of this journey.”

Is there a trailer for Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain season 1?

Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain season 1 — an interview with the chef

Here Tom, 50, tells us more about his new ITV series, Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain…

What was the idea behind Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain? “In my Michelin-starred pubs [The Hand and Flowers and The Coach, in Marlow], I’ve always championed the best that Britain has to offer. But I rarely get to see where our food comes from, so I’m hitting the road in my trusty truck to meet farmers and producers to discover what it takes to put food on our plates.”

Does it make a nice change from the day job? “Sometimes you need to get out of those four walls and head out into the countryside! I get stuck in too, as well as showing you how to turn the produce into incredible dishes.”

Can you share a taster of the recipes featured? “After I visit a stunning farm in Wales, I make a really simple roasted chicken thighs dish with peas that puts all that lovely chicken flavour front and centre. “And at a shiitake mushroom farm in Lancashire, I cook the best version of a fry-up ever – a mushroom and bacon Eggs Benedict with a luxurious Hollandaise sauce.”

What sets this series apart for you? “I focus on singular ingredients to allow that particular item to be the star, as opposed to coming up with dishes with flavour profiles. But at the forefront of this journey is all the care that goes into creating the perfect environments for produce to thrive.”

Do you have a favourite ingredient to work with? “For me, British asparagus stands alone. Cooked simply, or chopped up and tossed through pasta, it’s an exceptional ingredient.”

Did you find any new gems while making this show? “Yes, I picked up a new appreciation for Scottish strawberries. I now understand why they’re exceptional – it’s thanks to longer sunshine hours and cooler sea breezes!”