Top Chef season 22: release date, cast and everything we know about the cooking competition
Top Chef heads to Canada in season 22.
Bravo's venerated cooking show Top Chef is back for another season, but this season the show is heading to the Great White North for new culinary adventures.
Another batch of fresh cheftestants are ready to embark on this journey to be crowned Top Chef without having to pack their knives and go. For those who are eliminated, however, there's still Last Chance Kitchen for one last chance at glory.
Here's everything we know about Top Chef season 22 so far.
Top Chef season 22 release date
Top Chef season 22 premieres Thursday, March 13, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo, with new episodes streaming the following day on Peacock. You can also watch previous seasons of the show on Peacock as well.
UK viewers can watch previous seasons of Top Chef on Hayu.
If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
Top Chef season 22 plot
Top Chef is a cooking competition show that invites cheftestants from all backgrounds to compete for the ultimate prize of being named "Top Chef." Season 22 will be set in Canada.
Here's the synopsis of Top Chef from Bravo:
"Bravo's Top Chef makes Destination Canada the backdrop for Season 22 with host Kristen Kish, head judge Tom Colicchio, and perennial judge Gail Simmons who hails from Canada.
"The series premieres Thursday, March 13 on Bravo with an entire season of supersized episodes airing every Thursday night from 9—10:15 p.m. Episodes will be available next day on Peacock.
"The Emmy, James Beard, and Critics Choice Award-winning series produced by Magical Elves, brings a new crop of chefs together for the ultimate culinary showdown. This season, 15 rising star chefs will compete for the highly sought-after title, across the diverse and vibrant culinary scenes and ingredients of our neighbors to the north, highlighting Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Prince Edward Island for a chance to win the largest grand prize package in Top Chef history.
"The winner will take home the grand prize of $250,000 provided by Saratoga® Spring Water, the official water of Top Chef; Delta SkyMiles® Diamond Medallion® Status and a $125,000 flight credit to spend on travel with Delta Air Lines; a feature in Food & Wine magazine, and an appearance at the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. And for the first time ever, the winner will headline their own exclusive dinner at the historic James Beard House in New York and have the opportunity to present at The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago, IL. Throughout the season, the chefs will also have the opportunity to win a cash prize at every Quickfire Challenge and select Elimination Challenges with more than $150,000 in total up for grabs."
Top Chef season 22 judges
Longtime judge and mentor, Chef Tom Colicchio, will return along with fellow judge Gail Simmons. Kristen Kish, who took home the top prize in season 10, will host Top Chef season 22.
Top Chef season 22 contestants
Here's what we know about the Top Chef season 22 cheftestants:
- Anya El-Wattar, Chef at Birch & Rye
- Bailey Sullivan, Chef Di Cucina Monteverde
- César Murillo, Executive Chef at North Pond
- Corwin Hemming, Private and Pop-up Chef
- Henry Lu, Chef/Owner at JŪN and byKIN
- Kat Turner, Executive Chef/Partner at Highly Likely
- Katianna Hong, Chef/Owner of Yangban
- Lana Lagomarsini, Chef/Owner of Lana Cooks
- Massimo Piedimonte, Chef/Owner at Cabaret l’Enfer
- Mimi Weissenborn, Executive Chef at Sur Lie, Gather & Catface Cafe
- Paula Endara, Executive Chef at Granddam & Lost Palm
- Shuai Wang, Chef/Owner at Jackrabbit Filly & King BBQ
- Tristen Epps, Chef/Owner at Epps & Flows Culinary
- Vincenzo "Vinny" Loseto, Chef de Cuisine at Press Restaurant
- Zubair Mohajir, Founder/Executive Chef at Lilac Tiger, Coach House, and Mirra
Top Chef season 22 trailer
Take a look at the trailer for Top Chef season 22 and the season 22 Last Chance Kitchen below.
