UFL: schedule, teams, how to watch and everything to know about the spring football league

The XFL and the USFL, the two latest attempts to create a spring football league, have teamed up and are launching the new United Football League, or UFL for short. This new combined effort brings the best teams and unique rules that have defined the two leagues in the hope to finally make spring football stick.

The XFL, which was originally founded in 2001, relaunched in 2020, and despite multiple starts and stops, completed its first full season in 2023. The USFL, meanwhile, officially began play in 2022 and had two full seasons before the merger. Both leagues drew some headlines and had TV deals, but together they hope they can become even more popular and satisfy fans’ need for football action while the NFL is in its offseason.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the UFL, including the schedule for its 2024 season, the teams and how you can watch.

UFL schedule

The UFL is going to kick off its inaugural season on Saturday, March 30, with a pair of games, highlighted by a matchup between the most recent USFL champions, the Birmingham Stallions, and last season’s XFL champ, the Arlington Renegades. Two more games are set to be played on Sunday, March 31.

Here is the official UFL week 1 schedule:

Saturday, March 30

Birmingham Stallions vs Arlington Renegades, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, Fox

St. Louis Battlehawks vs Michigan Panthers, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, Fox

Sunday, March 31

DC Defenders vs San Antonio Brahams, Noon ET/9 am PT, ESPN

Memphis Showboats vs Houston Roughnecks, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

See the full UFL season schedule here.

How to watch the UFL

The UFL is going to be readily available for anyone who wants to watch it, as all games are going to air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1.

All of the networks are pretty readily available through traditional pay-TV subscriptions and live TV streaming services; Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all carry both Fox and ESPN as part of their channel lineups.

UFL teams

There are eight teams that make up the UFL, four from the previous iteration of the USFL and four from the XFL. They are broken into conferences based on their former leagues. Here they are, with links to their official pages so you can check out their full rosters and more:

USFL Conference

XFL Conference

UFL rules

There are a handful of rules that make the UFL a slightly different game than the NFL. Here is a quick rundown so you can know what's going on as you watch the games.

Kickoffs

Kickoffs take place at the 20-yard line of the kicking team (the NFL does it from the 35-yard line)

A kick out of bounds will give possession to the receiving team at the 50-yard line or at the spot where the ball went out of bounds

Kicking teams can only recover a kickoff that is untouched by the receiving team within 20 yards of the kick

Touchbacks

All touchbacks are placed at the receiving team's 25-yard line

Any punt that goes out of bounds within the receiving team's 25-yard line is ruled a touchback

Alternate possession option

In addition to an onside kick, teams have an alternate option to retain possession if they are tied or trailing in the fourth quarter by playing a 4th-and-12 from their own 28-yard line

Two forward passes

Teams can throw two forward passes on a single play, as long as the ball has not crossed the line of scrimmage before the second forward pass is thrown

Points after touchdown

There are three options for points after touchdown (PATs), all of which involve scrimmage plays (no kicks): from the two-yard line is a one point try, the five-yard line is a two point try and from the 10-yard line is a three point try

Overtime

Best-of-three scoring from the opponent’s five-yard line (no kicks). If after the best of three, it continues until one team scores and the other doesn't

Defensive pass interference

Results in a 15-yard penalty or a spot foul if foul occurred less than 15 yards downfield. Intentional defensive pass interference beyond 15 yards will result in a spot foul

Challenges