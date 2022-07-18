Uncoupled: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Uncoupled is a Netflix comedy-drama starring Neil Patrick Harris who plays successful New York real estate agent, Michael.

However, he's stunned when his long-term partner unexpectedly leaves him after 17 years.

He's thrown in the deep end as he has to suddenly come to terms with losing his soulmate and must experience life as a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

Neil shot to fame after playing Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother and has since gone on to star in many major movie and TV shows, including Gone Girl, the Netflix adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events, It's a Sin and many others.

It has also been revealed that he will take on the role of villain The Toymaker opposite David Tennant's returning Doctor in the Doctor Who's 60th anniversary special next year.

Here's everything you need to know about Uncoupled...

When will Uncoupled be out on Netflix?

Uncoupled is set to be released on Netflix on Friday, July 29 where all eight episodes will be available to watch straight away!

Who is in the cast of Uncoupled?

Neil Patrick Harris fronts the series as Michael Lawson, with his partner, Colin McKenna played by Tuc Watkins.

Joining Neil Patrick Harris is Tisha Campbell as Michael's business partner and friend Suzanne Prentiss, along with Emerson Brooks as his other friend Billy Jackson.

Also starring alongside the star-studded cast is Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James and Marcia Gay Harden as Claire Lewis.

Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson and Emerson Brooks as Billy Jackson. (Image credit: Netflix)

What is the plot of Uncoupled?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris) seems to have it all figured out. He’s a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins).

"But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided. Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City."

Michael's friend Suzanne Prentiss supports him throughout the breakup. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below where Michael struggles to cope with being newly single and experience all the heartbreak, healing and humor that comes with the life of a single gay man in his forties.