Wahala — everything we know about the new drama based on Nikki May's best-selling novel

Theresa Ikoko will adapt Nikki May's novel for the screen

Nikki May's best-selling book, Wahala, has been described as one of this year's hottest debut novels, so we're delighted to hear there's already a BBC adaption on the way!

The 'fantastic, intriguing, suspenseful story of friendship, rivalry secrecy and revenge' will be brought to the screen by Theresa Ikoko, who earned a BAFTA nomination for her hit coming-of-age film, Rocks.

Here's everything we know about the series so far...

The series is expected to arrive on our screens at some point during 2022. We'll update this page as soon as we have an official release date from the BBC.

BBC Studios will also be distributing the series internationally so it should also be heading to the US.

Wahala plot

Wahala follows three thirty-something Nigerian-British female friends living in London, successfully navigating a world that mixes roast dinners with jollof rice.

Simi, Ronke and Boo have been best friends for years, sharing every aspect of their careers, family lives and relationships with one another.

But when the beautiful, charismatic and super-wealthy Isobel infiltrates their friendship group, mounting tensions, unraveling bonds and unearthed secrets have shocking and tragic consequences...

Theresa Ikoko on adapting Wahala

“I can’t wait to bring Nikki May’s amazing book Wahala to the screen with BBC and Firebird," she says.

"It is a fantastic, intriguing, suspenseful story of friendship, rivalry secrecy and revenge, think Big Little Lies meets Girlfriends meets Peckham! It’s also a really amazing celebration of Nigerian British culture, which I’m a proud flag-bearer of, so it’s going to be a lot of the correct jollof rice, awe-inspiring geles and breath-taking moments, we hope you love it!”

What have literary critics said about the novel Wahala is based on?

"This gripping debut is a journey of friendship, revenge and finding your true self" ― STYLIST MAGAZINE

"Has all the makings of a modern blockbuster" ― VOGUE

"A heady mix of friendship, dark comedy and murder. Wahala is razor sharp" ― OK! MAGAZINE

"A fascinating, funny and nuanced look at identity and female friendship" ― THE GUARDIAN

"Beautifully written and fabulously fresh debut. It's sad, funny, clever and contains important messages. Utterly addictive and my hands-down favourite this week" ― DAILY MAIL



"Refreshing and exhilarating" ― SUNDAY TIMES

Is there a Wahala trailer?

Not yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands...