AUS vs NZ live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup online and on TV

Fancy another giant rivalry at the Cricket World Cup? Good news then, because Australia and New Zealand are ready to resume hostilities in a crucial match on Saturday, October 28. It's a continental clash, so it should be very exciting indeed!

The match is airing for FREE in Australia on the 9Now streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch AUS vs NZ live streams on 9Now from anywhere with a VPN.

Australia are going into the game full of confidence. Having beaten Pakistan last week, they set the Netherlands a whopping total of 400 on Wednesday before dismissing them for a mere 90 runs. Spinner Adam Zampa has now picked up 13 wickets in the tournament, including 4 wickets at the cost of just 8 runs last time out. Glenn Maxwell blasted 106 in from 44 deliveries in the same match.

The Black Caps have been flying but fell to their first defeat of the tournament when they lost to hosts India at the weekend. A win against their neighbours from Oceania would though almost confirm New Zealand's progression to the semi-finals. Highly impressive youngster Rachin Ravindra is making a big impression on the world stage, with 290 runs so far in the competition. Teammate Mitch Santner has picked up 12 wickets.

Make yourself a cup of tea and prepare for a Cricket World Cup classic. Here’s how to find AUS vs NZ live streams and watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch AUS vs NZ in Australia

While Foxtel has the rights to air the entire Cricket World Cup in 2023, free-to-air Channel 9 will be broadcasting 18 matches from the tournament including all Australia games, the semis and the final.

Channel 9 games – including AUS vs NZ – are free to watch on the 9Now streaming service.

If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

As for the rest of the ICC World Cup, you can get Fox on both Kayo Sports (from $25 per month) or on Foxtel. You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

How to watch AUS vs NZ in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the AUS vs NZ game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV.

Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch.

That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV, which lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time.

How to watch AUS vs NZ in the UK

The UK broadcaster for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is Sky, so to watch an AUS vs NZ live stream you'll need to subscribe to Sky Sports. The game starts at 6am BST and will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

How to watch AUS vs NZ from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Australia vs New Zealand on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does the match begin?

Australia vs New Zealand begins at 10 pm PT (Friday 27) / 1am ET / 6am BST / 4pm AEDT on Saturday 28th October 2023.