Senegal vs Gambia live stream: how to watch AFCON 2023 game online

Senegal won their first ever AFCON in the previous 2021 tournament helped by individual brilliance from Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, and of course Sadio Mane. However, with Senegal still being on a high will they be over confident? Can Senegal rain on their parade?

Senegal experienced what it was like to be champions of Africa in 2021 after a nail biting penalty shootout win against Mohammed Salah's Egypt side. After this sense of euphoria the Senegal manager, Aliou Cisse, will want his players to go out and do it again. Winning the competition back to back is a feat of which only Egypt, Cameroon and Ghana have achieved but with such star power in Senegal's side it certainly wouldn't be a surprise. Furthermore, out of 23 fixtures Senegal have never lost against Gambia so it is fair to say they are heavy favorites.

Gambia are a national side who have never won the African Cup of Nations and got knocked out by Cameroon in the quarter finals of the last competition. Tom Saintfiet, the Gambia coach since 2018, will surely look to teenage wondered Yankuba Minteh. The Newcastle loanee is currently on form at Feyenoord and is taking the league by storm on the wing, he will be looking to exploit the Senegalese defense. Can Gambia cause an upset?

Read on as we explain all the ways to watch AFCON 2023 from anywhere and get a Senegal vs Gambia live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Senegal vs Gambia free live streams

You can watch Senegal vs Gambia for FREE live on the SABC Sport streaming service in South Africa.

How to watch AFCON 2023 live streams in the UK

As mentioned above UK, 10 games will be available FOR FREE on the BBC iPlayer, including the final.

Thanks to a late deal, Sky Sports is also showing every match of AFCON 2023. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

How to watch AFCON 2023 live streams in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is set to be the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023 in the US. beIN Sports is available on a selection of cable providers. To watch the African Cup of Nations without cable, you can watch the action through an OTT cord-cutting service. The cheapest of those is through streaming service Fanatiz. It's a sports streamer that includes beIn Sports in its $9.99 per month Front Row plan. Sling TV is probably the best value around with its broader set of channels for a very reasonable price. You'll need one of its base Orange or Blue plans, costing from $40 a month (50% off your first 30 days) and then get its Sports Extra add-on for just $11 more. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is Fubo. Its standard Pro plan generally costs $74.99 a month for access to more than 180 channels – including beIN. You can test out the service with the Fubo FREE 7-day trial and currently you can get $20 off your first month. Dish TV and YouTube TV also have plans that carry beIN Sports. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch AFCON 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

2023 AFCON groups

Group A

Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau

Group B

Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique

Group C

Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia

Group D

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritius, Angola

Group E

Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia

Group F

Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania

AFCON 2023 Fixtures

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, January 13

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Sunday, January 14

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

Egypt vs Mozambique, 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Ghana vs Cape Verde 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Monday, January 15

Senegal vs Gambia 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

Cameroon vs Guinea 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Algeria vs Angola 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Tuesday, January 16

Burkina vs Mauritania 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

Tunisia vs Namibia 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Mali vs South Africa 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Wednesday, January 17

Morocco vs Tanzania 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

DR Congo vs Zambia 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Thursday, January 18

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Egypt vs Ghana 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Friday, January 19

Cape Verde vs Mozambique 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

Senegal vs Cameroon 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Guinea vs Gambia 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Saturday, January 20

Algeria vs Burkina 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

Mauritania vs Angola 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Tunisia vs Mali 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Sunday, January 21

Morocco vs DR Congo 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

Zambia vs Tanzania 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

South Africa vs Namibia 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Monday, January 22

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, 5pm

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Cape Verde vs Egypt, 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Mozambique vs Ghana 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Tuesday, January 23

Gambia vs Cameroon 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Guinea vs Senegal 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Angola vs Burkina, 12pm PT3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Mauritania vs Algeria 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Wednesday, January 24

Namibia vs Mali 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

South Africa vs Tunisia 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Tanzania vs DR Congo, 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Zambia vs Morocco 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Round of 16

Saturday, January 27

Match 1 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Match 2 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Sunday, January 28

Match 3 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Match 4 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Monday, January 29

Match 5 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Match 6 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Tuesday, January 30

Match 7 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Match 8 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Quarter-finals

Friday, February 2

QF 1 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

QF 2 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Saturday, February 3

QF 3 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

QF 4 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Semi-finals

Wednesday, February 7

SF 1 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

SF 2 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Third place play-off

Saturday, February 10

Third place play-off 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Final

Sunday, February 11

Final 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT