We Grown Now: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the movie

Jurnee Smollett and Lil Rel Howery help usher in some fresh-faced Hollywood talent in this new 2024 movie, We Grown Now. The film takes viewers back to 1992 Chicago. While Michael Jordan may have arguably been the face of Chicago then, beyond his spotlight on the basketball court were young best friends Malik (Blake Cameron James) and Eric (Gian Knight Ramirez) in the heart of the city learning tough lessons in their childhood with the adults in their life trying to guide them along the way.

Here’s everything we know about We Grown Now.

We Grown Now has already been making its rounds on the film festival circuit, having won the Changemaker award at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. It officially debuts in movie theaters in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago on Friday, April 19. We Grown Now premieres nationwide on Friday, May 10.

At the time of publication, we don’t have information about a UK release date for the movie. Once we know more, we can pass along the update.

We Grown Now plot

Here is the official synopsis of We Grown Now:

"In 1992 Chicago, as Michael Jordan solidifies himself as a champion, a story of two young legends in their own right begins. As wide-eyed and imaginative best friends Malik and Eric traverse the city, looking to escape the mundaneness of school and the hardships of growing up in public housing, their unbreakable bond is challenged when tragedy shakes their community just as they are learning to fly."

We Grown Now cast

Starring in the breakout roles of young best friends, Malik and Eric, are Blake Cameron James and Gian Knight Ramirez.

Lending their veteran talent to the film are Jurnee Smollett and Lil Rel Howery. Smollett is an Emmy-nominated actress (for her work in Lovecraft Country) who has been in the business since a child. Recently, she’s been spotted in The Burial, Lou and Spiderhead.

Howery has been in a number of movies over the last few years including Good Burger 2, Vacation Friends 2 and The Mill, and he’s been spotted in Harlem, Poker Face, South Side and more. Chicago Med actress S. Epatha Merkerson also stars in We Grown Now.

We Grown Now trailer

The trailer leads us to believe there may be a few tear-jerking moments in the movie. Check out the clip below.

We Grown Now Director, Minhal Baig

Minhal Baig pulls double duty as both the writer and the director of We Grown Now. Baig has previously directed Night (2016) and Hala (2019), along with a few shorts.