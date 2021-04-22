Who's on 'Real Time With Bill Maher' this week?

Friday nights are a sacred time for television, no matter your persuasion. Maybe it's family time. Maybe it's sports. Maybe it's a movie to wind down the week.

Or maybe it's spending an hour with Real Time With Bill Maher on HBO, with his mix of irreverence and comedy and provocative interviews. Maybe you love him. Maybe you hate him. Maybe you hate to love him. Or love to hate him. Or whatever. It's almost always interesting, and quite often goes over the line, wherever that line may be.

Here's who's on Real Time With Bill Maher for April 23, 2021:

This week's in-person studio interview will be with former Vanity Fair contributing editor, star of Netflix's Pretend It's a City, and all-around New York City badass Fran Lebowitz.

After that, the in-studio panel discussion will include S.E. Cupp, CNN contributor and host of S.E. Cupp: Unfilitered, and April Ryan, who is the author of At Mama's Knee: Mothers and Race in Black and White and the D.C. bureau chief and White House correspondent for TheGrio.com.

