Wonderwell: release date, trailer and everything to know about Carrie Fisher's final movie

It has been seven years since Carrie Fisher tragically passed away, but the screen legend is giving us one more performance, as her final movie, Wonderwell, is finally coming out as a surprise entry to the summer indie movie slate.

The movie was filmed in 2016, shortly before Fisher's death at 60. However, according to director Vlad Marsavin, there were multiple reasons the movie took so long to come to screens. The first-time director said, "The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel."

With that, here is everything we know about Wonderwell.

Wonderwell is getting a US release date of Friday, June 23. According to Deadline , the movie is getting a limited release via AMC Theaters. A digital release is going to follow, but no information on that has been shared at this time.

The company putting out Wonderwell also has rights to the UK, but no details of a release there are available yet.

Wonderwell plot

Wonderwell is based on the short story Drainhole Dreaming by William Brookfield. Brookfield also wrote the screenplay for the movie. Here is the official synopsis:

"Set between contemporary Italy and a fantastical realm, the coming-of-age story follows Violet, an inquisitive girl living in Italy with her American parents and her beautiful older sister, Savannah. When Savannah is selected to be the face of world-renowned designer Yana's fashion label, the family travels to an enchanting medieval village for a photo shoot. Neglected and bored, Violet wanders from the ancient Tuscan town into a nearby forest where she meets the enigmatic Hazel, who warns her about Yana's beleaguered stepson, Daniele. Guided by Hazel to a mysterious portal, Violet is offered a glimpse of what her future might hold."

Carrie Fisher in Wonderwell

Fisher plays the witch Hazel (or, as she says in the trailer "a witch," not necessarily the witch). Fisher passed away six weeks after concluding her work on the movie, and director Marsavin and co-star Rita Ora commented on working with the icon.

Marasavin told Deadline that Fisher "was full of energy during filming" and her "passing deeply impacted the whole team of the movie."

Ora, meanwhile, shared the trailer on social and made a point to call out her "amazing" co-star. Again per Deadline, Ora said working with Fisher "was one of those experiences that you never forget."

Let the magic begin!! ✨ My new film, #Wonderwell with the amazing Carrie Fisher comes to select theatres and on demand June 23rd, I can't wait for you all to see it!! pic.twitter.com/CRVVkaCM9rJune 16, 2023 See more

Carrie Fisher is of course best known for playing the character of Leia in the Star Wars franchise. In fact, prior to Wonderwell, the last time we saw Fisher on screen was reprising her character in the Star Wars sequels, The Last Jedi and then The Rise of Skywalker (though the latter was put together with footage shot during the previous movies).

Fisher's career was more than just Star Wars though. She appeared in Hannah and Her Sisters, When Harry Met Sally, Scream 3 and guest appearances on many TV shows, including receiving multiple Emmy nominees as a guest actress for 30 Rock and Catastrophe. She also voiced a character on the animated series Family Guy.

She was a talented writer as well, penning the book and screenplay of Postcards from the Edge, based on her life and relationship with her mother and Hollywood star Debbie Reynolds. She also wrote episodes of The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones, Roseanne and material for multiple Oscar broadcasts.

Wonderwell cast

Beyond Fisher, Wonderwell stars Rita Ora (Fifty Shades of Grey) as the fashion designer Yana, Nell Tiger Free (Servant) as Savannah, Sebastian Croft (Heartstopper) as Daniele and Kiera Milward as Violet, with the young actress making her movie debut.

Other cast members include Vincent Spano, Megan Dodds, Lloyd Owen and Niccolo Besio.

Wonderwell trailer

Beyond the magical nature of the story, there is something truly special about getting to see Carrie Fisher on screen again. See for yourself directly below.