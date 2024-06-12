Young.Wild.Free.: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Sanaa Lathan movie

Romance and crime collide in the new movie Young.Wild.Free.

Starring Emmy-nominated actress Sanaa Lathan and popular comedian and actor Mike Epps as parental figures, the movie follows Algee Smith and Sierra Capri as the two embark on a wild adventure of love and crime. Following in the footsteps of famed criminals Bonnie and Clyde usually doesn't pan out well, so what's in store for the young adults?

Here's everything we know about Young.Wild.Free.

Young.Wild.Free. premieres exclusively on BET Plus on Thursday, June 27. Those hoping to watch the movie need a subscription to the streaming service. While BET Plus content often makes its way to the BET television network, we can't say when or if that will happen.

At this time, we don’t have any information about a UK release date. However, should that become available, we'll place the update here.

Young.Wild.Free. plot

Sierra Capri and Algee Smith in Young.Wild.Free. (Image credit: BET Plus)

Here’s the official synopsis for Young.Wild.Free.:

"Being a teenager is rough, and Brandon (Algee Smith) is no different. Between struggling in school, caring for his two younger siblings and having just been let go from his job, Brandon often uses his art as an escape from the confines of his subdued day-to-day life. Enter Cassidy (Sierra Capri), a bedazzled bad girl dripping in confidence, freedom and danger. Lured in by her whimsy, Brandon teams up with Cassidy, seamlessly slipping into the role of Clyde to her Bonnie as they make their way down an increasingly perilous path."

Young.Wild.Free. cast

Algee Smith and Sierra Capri respectively star as Brandon and Cassidy in the movie. Smith is a familiar face from projects like Euphoria and Shooting Stars, while Capri has starred in things like American Skin and On My Block.

Joining Smith and Capri are Hollywood veterans, Sanaa Lathan and Mike Epps as Janice and Lamont. Lathan was recently spotted in things like The Best Man. The Final Chapters and Hit & Run, while Epps currently anchors the sitcom The Upshaws and was seen in The Underdoggs.

Young.Wild.Free. trailer

Check out the trailer for the movie below. It looks like Epps won't be flexing too many comedic chops this go-around.