Coronation Street spoilers: Alina faces the wrath of Fiz Stape!

Fiz Stape confronts Alina about her treatment of Hope

In tonight's second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Sarah offers Fiz Stape some flexible hours at the factory as a machinist.

She is thrilled until Sarah reveals that it was Alina’s idea. When an already furious Fiz then calls at the salon flat to collect the girls, how will she react to Hope’s false eyelashes?

And will Tyrone back up Alina or will he take Fiz’s side?

Hope manipulates Alina in to giving her lash extensions - and Fiz Stape is not happy...

Bernie drops Cerberus home and with the aid of a doggy treat exposes Evelyn’s scam.

Bernie tells Dev that Evelyn will be back at work tomorrow and he owes her a drink.

Cerberus helps Bernie to expose Evelyn's lie

Daniel is relieved to find Peter in the bistro, but he is weak and on the point of collapse.

Explaining that the hospital has found a liver match for him, Carla says an emotional goodbye as he readies himself for the operation, praying that everything will go as planned.

Will Peter’s transplant be a success or will his family be left devastated?

Also, Johnny reveals his plans to sell the pub. Will anyone close to him want to buy him out our will there be a new face on the cobbles and more importantly behind the Rovers Return bar?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings.