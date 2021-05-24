Coronation Street spoilers: Has Corey Brent uncovered Asha’s plan?

Coronation Street Spoilers: Will Corey Brent realise that Asha has been playing him?

In tonight's episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 9.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Abi pursues Corey Brent, but Asha clocks the bottle in her hand and begs her to drop it, pointing out that Seb wouldn’t want her back in prison.

Later, Abi meets up with a dealer and buys some drugs.

Can Asha persuade Abi to drop the broken bottle?

At the flat, Asha convinces Corey Brent that she believes he’s innocent and when she says she wants to spend the night with him he laps up the attention.

Having got the drugs from Abi, Asha slips them into Corey’s drink while he isn’t looking. When Abi reveals Asha’s plan to drug Corey and go through his phone, Nina’s shocked to realise Asha’s been playing him all along.

With Corey unconscious, Asha scrolls through his phone. But when a call from worried Nina causes him to stir, is Asha in danger?

Carla and Sarah load up the van with the boxes of knickers and make their getaway. Back on the street, Adam breaks the news to Peter he’s no longer willing to be a liver donor.

Carla’s gutted to hear that Adam’s pulled out and further angered to discover Sarah encouraged him.

Carla discovers Sarah's betrayal

Elsewhere, the repercussions of Sharon’s unmasking are felt throughout the street.

Did she make her escape?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV. This week it will air at 9pm - see our TV Guide for full listings.