Coronation Street spoilers: Nick Tilsley risks everything for Sam

Leanne fears that Nick Tilsley is walking into a deadly trap

In tonight's first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Leanne’s fears that Nick Tilsley might be walking into a trap when he returns home to help look for Sam.

When Sharon spots him going into Number 8 she calls quickly Harvey. A furious Natasha and anxious Nick watch with a feeling of dread as a policewoman approaches the house.

Meanwhile, a terrified Sam is trapped in the van and unable to summon help.

Emma is delighted when a good looking young man offers to help her move some barrels into the cellar.

Steve however is less than pleased to discover her having a drink with Curtis the hooligan who knocked him off his bike causing him to come last in the charity fundraiser.

Whilst Cathy and Elaine enthuse over the new exercise bike, Yasmeen confides in Alya that the house is starting to feel crowded and she longs for a bit of peace and quiet.

At No.6, Yasmeen, Elaine and Cathy are horrified to spot a mouse.

Meanwhile, Daisy lets slip to Ronnie that she knows all about his and Jenny’s dirty secret.

Alson, Tyrone feels the financial strain when he has to fork out for new shoes for the girls and new coffee cups Alina wants for the flat.

Evelyn points out that he has two houses to run and fancy coffee cups are a luxury.

But Tyrone is desperate to keep both Alina and his family happy!

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings.