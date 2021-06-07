Coronation Street spoilers: Nina Lucas attacks Corey?

Can anyone stop Nina Lucas before it’s too late?

In tonight's hour-long episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 9.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Nina Lucas has been out all night again.

Roy’s worried and when she’s ill prepared for a meeting at the factory, she ends up telling Sarah to stick her job.

In the Rovers, Nina drinks with a much older guy, Hughie, who she met in town the night before and Daisy’s disapproving and when Hughie suggests they go back to his hotel, leading to her confiding in Abi how worried she is about Nina.

In the hotel bar, Nina spots Tommy Orpington at a table with Corey. As Tommy shows off Corey’s ‘Best New Talent’ award, Nina tells Tommy how Corey kicked her boyfriend to death!

As they go to leave, Nina picks up the award and follows them. What will she do?

Nina Lucas tells Tommy about Corey's horrific attack on her and Seb

Elsewhere, Nick, Leanne and Simon return home. DS Glynn pays Leanne a visit and underlines how important her evidence is in order to put Harvey away and prevent him from ruining more lives. Will Leanne agree?

In prison, DS Glynn tells Harvey his intimidation tactics won’t work and the witnesses won’t be swayed.

DS Glynn is determined to put Harvey away and keep Leanne on side

Emma invites some friends to a cocktail evening that Curtis is running at the bistro. Fiz’s heart sinks when Alina arrives dressed to the nines, closely followed by Tyrone in his new skinny jeans.

But will Fiz have the last laugh?

Fiz is gutted when Alina and Tyrone arrive but she is soon having the time of her life

Also, Summer is diagnosed as suffering from stress and anxiety and Gemma’s furious when Chesney misses their second sign language lesson.

Coronation Street airs on Monday and Thursday because of football - see our TV Guide for full listings.