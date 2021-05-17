Doctors spoilers: Ex-EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin in guest role

Today's episode of Doctors features a guest appearance by ex-EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin as a woman with a troubled marriage

As Lisa Fowler on EastEnders, she faced loads of relationship drama.

Mostly with her hated ex-lover Phil Mitchell, who Lisa once famously shot!

On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Lisa plays patient, Jan Fisher.

Jan seeks help from Emma Reid (Dido Miles) at the Mill.

Jan says she has been having trouble sleeping.

As the consultation continues, Emma senses all may not be well with Jan's marriage.

But when Emma tries to get Jan to open up about what's happening at home, Jan shuts down.

WHAT is the deal with Jan's husband, Mark?

As the episode unfolds over the course of a month, Jan makes another appointment to see Emma.

But things start to take a dramatic turn when Jan arrives with a red mark on her cheek.

Jan has been thrown out by Mark.

The couple got into a massive argument after she accused him of having an affair.

Emma is determined to help troubled Jan and wonders if she is afraid of Mark?

But is Jan telling Emma the complete truth?

ALL will be revealed when Emma unexpectedly encounters Jan again while working a shift as Forensic Medical Examiner at the police station...

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One