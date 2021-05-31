Doctors spoilers: Guest appearance by Holby City star Leslie Ash

Men Behaving Badly star Leslie Ash makes a guest appearance on today's episode of Doctors. WHY does she get into a fight at a cemetery?

Men Behaving Badly and Where The Heart Is star Leslie Ash is back on our TV screens on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Leslie plays Mary McRae, who is seen visiting the grave of her ex-lover, Malcolm Brown.

Mary is shocked to discover her ornaments for Malcom have been trashed!

But by WHO?

Mary is annoyed when she doesn't get much help from Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson) at the police station.

So she decides to set a trap to catch the vandal...

The culprit is soon exposed as Joan Brown (Buffy Davis), the wife of the late Malcolm.

There is no love lost between Joan and Malcom's mistress, Mary.

Their heated confrontation gets out of hand, leading to a graveside catfight!

Can Harriet and GP Emma Reid (Dido Miles) work out a way to try and convince the women to settle their feud?

Harriet questions Joan after she is involved in a graveyard catfight on Doctors!

Meanwhile, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) go to the cemetery to visit the grave of Ruhma's late husband, Heston.

While there, Ruhma also tries to get to the bottom of what is troubling Karen.

Karen eventually opens up about her and Rob's current marriage problems.

Should Karen confront their issues before the rift between her and Rob gets worse?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is surprised to find the house in a terrible state.

Did housemate Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) have a party and not tell him?

The truth is, there was NO party.

Sid has been secretly drinking alone to drown his sorrows after recent events.

Will anyone at the surgery notice Sid is on a downward spiral?

Doctors continues this Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One