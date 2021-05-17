Doctors spoilers: Will Sid Vere attend Lewis's wake?

Sid Vere is still finding it difficult to accept the death of his buddy Lewis on Doctors. Can the medic bring himself to attend Lewis's wake to say goodbye?

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is surprised when Sid reveals he isn't planning to attend Lewis' wake.

She tries to convince Sid to attend.

Surely he will regret missing the chance to say a proper goodbye to Lewis?

Sid asks Ruhma to come to the wake with him for support.

Cynthia Ainsley (Karlina Grace-Paseda) is really pleased to see Sid.

She thanks the GP for being a great mate to her son Lewis, who was diagnosed with a heart arrythmia.

The gift exchange gets underway on Doctors

Meanwhile at the Mill, nobody seems very excited about Valerie Pitman's (Sarah Moyle) team appreciation gift exchange.

Valerie is very disappointed with the lack of team spirit in the staff.

However, the surgery receptionist is moved to tears when she opens her own present.

The gift turns out to be a bucket list of things to do before dying.

Inspired by the gift, Valerie reaches a BIG decision.

She decides to call her boyfriend Nathan Sallery (James Barriscale) and drops a SHOCK bombshell...

Valerie has some BIG news for boyfriend Nathan on Doctors

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) meets a vegan activist, Layla Roberts (played by ex-EastEnders star Jasmine Armfield).

Eco-warrior Layla is worried about her ex-boyfriend, Tom Ashwood (Loris Scarpa).

Tom hasn't been taking good care of himself since Layla broke-up with him.

But WHY did Layla dump Tom in the first place?

And is there more to Tom's stressed-out state than meets the eye?

Doctors returns on Tuesday 1st June at 1:45pm on BBC One