Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael gets TRAPPED in her car!

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is pushed to her limit on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

The GP has two important meetings to attend.

But Zara's day doesn't get off to a good start when another driver accidentally reverses into her car!

Things go from bad to worse when her car battery goes flat and she finds herself locked in the vehicle!

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) soon arrives on the scene to try and save the day.

However, security adjustments have left his spare set of car keys useless and he fails to rescue Zara!

Zara Carmichael has a bit of car trouble on today's episode of Doctors!

As Zara starts to lose her patience, can a passer-by, Gary Watkins (Graeme Brookes) offer a solution to the problem?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Jonno Parker (Tommy Sim'aan) is detoxing and is in a terrible state.

Luca McIntyre (Ross McClaren) has put his troubled history with Jonno aside to try and help him with his drug addiction.

But bad lad Jonno is not making things easy.

Jonno is in a bad way on Doctors...

After nurse Luca offers to try and get him into rehab, Jonno SNAPS and stirs up their troubled history again.

Luca is stung by Jonno's harsh accusations.

Is Luca out of his depth trying to help Jonno?

ALSO, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) tries to get the surgery staff enthusiastic about her team appreciation gift exchange idea.

But it's an uphill struggle!

And Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) really isn't in the mood for any cheery business after the recent death of his boxing buddy, Lewis.

Can midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) find a way to help mourning Sid through his grief?

