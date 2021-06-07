EastEnders spoilers: Tiffany Butcher-Baker gives into temptation

Tiffany Butcher-Baker is after a fast fix for her new business, Rocky Cant upsets Sonia Fowler and Kat Slater is haunted by Phil Mitchell’s ex!

Tiffany Butcher-Baker is talked into making a hasty decision in a special Wednesday hour-long episode of EastEnders (8.10 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tiffany sets up a new beauty profile on social media as part of her plans for her future. She calls in a beautician to help her get prepped for the photoshoot.

The beautician tells Tiff about fillers and botox, offering her the treatments, saying it will give her an instant lift for the shoot. Determined to launch her brand online as soon as possible, Tiffany agrees.

Tiffany Butcher-Baker is hoping to launch her new brand on the back of the 'street food' photoshoot (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

After a successful photoshoot, Tiff feels pleased she made the decision to have the fillers and botox. But Tiff’s good mood is about to be shattered…

Her hubby Keegan Butcher-Baker realises that the article about the street food van only focuses on him, and doesn’t mention Tiff at all.

Tiff meets up with her friend from beauty college, who encourages her to flog some diet pills to make some extra cash. Feeling down about the article, Tiff agrees, and best mate Bernie Taylor offers to trial the diet pills for her.

When Bernie confesses that she’s trying to lose weight because she wants to be a surrogate for Rainie Highway, Tiff is stunned!

Meanwhile, Rainie and Stuart Highway are hurt when Suki Panesar makes a nasty comment about them losing baby Abi Branning. Stuart’s nan Highway is not impressed with Suki!

Shirley Carter doesn't realise her grandkids are trying to set her up with Rocky Cant! (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Shirley Carter is resistant when granddaughters Nancy Carter and Frankie Lewis encourage her to talk to newcomer Rocky Cant, who is sitting in the Queen Vic. The pair have conspired to play cupid and get the couple together!

Rocky, however, is supposed to be over at daughter Sonia Fowler’s, although he hasn’t cottoned onto the fact that she’s arranged something special for Father’s Day. When Rocky doesn’t turn up, Sonia heads to the Vic in a fury!

Sonia is feeling really let down by Rocky and Shirley apologises to him, revealing that her granddaughters were trying to meddle between them. After enjoying their chat, however, it seems there’s a spark between them.

Later, Sonia finds something on Rocky’s phone that makes her suspicious. What has she found out?

Kat Slater is over the moon about her new business venture with Phil Mitchell (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Kat Slater gets the keys to the launderette and feels chuffed when Phil Mitchell reveals that he’s sorted a cab licence for the premises. When Phil’s son Ben Mitchell sees the couple together he is shocked, realising that his dad really has moved on from his ex Sharon Beale.

Having to see Phil’s ex every day is getting to Kat and when Sharon makes a comment, it leaves Kat feeling rattled. She’s still full of insecurities about Sharon’s long history with Phil.

Callum Highway is grateful when Ash Panesar shares an update on Fitzy (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Callum Highway is grateful when doctor Ash Panesar goes against the book to tell him that his colleague Fitzy is stable in hospital after his stabbing. Callum’s ex Whitney Dean overhears and Callum reassures her that he’s going to tell his hubby Ben Mitchell everything after he’s seen Fitzy.

Whitney offers to go with Callum to the hospital and the pair get in a cab, not realising that they’ve been spotted by a suspicious Ben. Later, Callum admits to Whitney that he can’t get thoughts about the stabbing out of his head and she realises his PTSD has returned.

Also, Ruby Fowler tells hubby Martin Fowler that she wants to focus on the family she already has rather than trying for another baby.

Due to the Euro 2020 football tournament, EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday 22 June at 8.00 pm.

All episodes this week will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Monday 14 June.