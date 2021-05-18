Emmerdale spoilers! Liam Cavanagh wants a quickie wedding with Leyla – but will Bernice stop them?

Liam Cavanagh doesn't want his ex to get in the way of his happy-ever-after with his current intended...

Liam's got a problem on his hands.

Liam's got a problem on his hands.

Just as things were settling down for the village doctor who recently proposed to Leyla, a problem has hit in the shape of Bernice Blackstock!

Bernice returned to the village with a bang (Image credit: Mark Bruce ITV)

With the hairdresser having recently made her entrance, Liam (Jonny McPherson) is still reeling about the fact that his ex – who jetted off to Australia back in 2019 as they were about to get married – has returned to Emmerdale.

The way they were: Liam Cavanagh and Bernice before they split

Knowing what Bernice (Sam Giles) is like, Liam's worried that problems lie ahead and wants to get his wedding to Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) locked down ASAP.

When his fiancee's dream venue becomes available ahead of their planned wedding date, will the doc manage to persuade Leyla to seize the day?

Leyla fell in love with Liam Cavanagh shortly after Bernice broke his heart

Elsewhere, Marlon (Mark Charnock) gives Mack (Lawrence Robb) until the end of the day to pay his overdue rent.

Marlon wants his overdue rent from Mack…

Will Mack come up with the goods? Does he even have the goods?

… but does shady Mack have the money?

