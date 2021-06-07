Hollyoaks spoilers: BAD IDEA! Sally St Claire in trouble as her desperate plan goes wrong!

Sally St Claire has got a plan to get John Paul out of jail, but will it work?

Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) finds herself in trouble in tonight's Hollyoaks

Sally St Claire is desperate to get son John Paul out of jail for the murder of PC George Kiss, however her plan to reenact the crime doesn't quite go to plan.

First she casts Sylver to dress up as recently deceased copper George, but her harebrained idea doesn't go down well the with the rest of the McQueen family.

However, Mercedes later has a change of heart when she calls John Paul and he has bad news from inside the prison.

He tells her that the prison guards are being tough and making his time inside more of a misery than it already was.

Mercedes promises to help John Paul and eventually agrees to help Sally with her plan... however things take a turn when the idea backfires completely.

Later Sally turns to unlikely partner PC Smith to help her get sent down for the murder of PC Kiss... but can they pull off the stunt?

Elsewhere, Summer is desperate for her wedding not to be cancelled and so decides she needs to come up with a plan to get revenge on Brody without hurting Sienna.

Also, Shaq overhears Sami betting Verity that he can't do a real job and even jokes that he can't spell his own name... but will the joke soon be on them?

Brooke is worried that all entry level jobs are customer facing and they think they're not cut out for it, so Ripley helps Brooke practise for job interviews.

