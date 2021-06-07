Hollyoaks spoilers: Brody Hudson has some bad news for Summer

Brody Hudson throws a spanner in Summer's plan for revenge...

Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) leaves his fiancee Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) disappointed in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Worries mount as Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) remains missing.

Liberty’s boyfriend Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) finds a goodbye letter from Liberty on the Love Boat and is certain that she has left him for good.

Summer isn't going to like what Brody Hudson has to say (Picture: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Summer’s revenge plans on Brody get a big setback when Brody announces that the two of them can’t get married until Liberty is found again.

Elsewhere, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik) is job hunting and asks his cousin Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) if he has any jobs going.

Sami’s fellow lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) is very cynical about Shaq’s general competence and tells Sami she bets that Shaq can’t hand an important document into court without messing it up.

Sami takes Verity up on the bet but is Shaq about to let him down?

James accidentally gives Sally an idea how to save John Paul from prison (Picture: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, George Kiss’s murder case rumbles on.

Lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) unintentionally gives Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) a plan to convince the police she is guilty, by filming a reenactment of the murder to fake dash cam footage.

Plus Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) tells Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) about a DJ festival live stream rave.

Ripley tries to get Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) to go, but Brooke is broke.

When Ripley tries to persuade Brooke to get a job, the suggestion doesn’t go down well at all!

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm