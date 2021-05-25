Hollyoaks spoilers: Cindy Cunningham makes a SHOCKING discovery!

Cindy Cunningham gets a huge shock and is prompted to make a drastic decision. What has she discovered?

Cindy's surprised when her partner Luke’s, son, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark), who's been struggling with drug addiction, unexpectedly returns home.

Ollie Morgan is back in the village - much to the surprise of Cindy Cunningham.

Cindy gets an even bigger shock when she discovers the real reason Ollie has left rehab early.

Soon Cindy is prompted to make a drastic decision. Will she tell her other half, Luke, what’s she’s up to or will she decide to try and protect him from the truth?

Elsewhere, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is being curt with her ex, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson).

Could Nancy and Darren be getting back together?

Darren’s father, Jack (Jimmy McKenna) realises she’s got the wrong idea about Darren’s ‘date’ with Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) and is just a teeny bit jealous as she clearly still has feelings for Darren.

Plus, Tony Hutchison (Nick Pickard) is worried when his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) goes to to even more extreme lengths to protect her family.

Diane Hutchinson tells Tony she doesn't want the family going outside anymore and has a plan to keep everyone safe.

Later on Diane, who has OCD, asks Tony if they can have their own family lockdown and agree that no-one leaves the house. What will Tony make of Diane’s desperate request?

Meanwhile, it’s poker night at The Dog for Fergus Collins (Robert Beck), Grace Black (Tamara Wall), Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Grace has plans for sly Fergus - but is she playing with fire?

But will Fergus realise the game is rigged and will it force him into showing his true colours?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm