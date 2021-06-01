Hollyoaks spoilers: DISASTER! Darren Osborne is in terrible danger!

Darren Osborne is left fighting for his life following a terrible accident. Will he pull through?

Darren Osborne is in a critical condition after a terrible accident unfolds in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The trouble starts brewing as Grace Black (Tamara Wall) prepares for the re-launch of her nightclub, The Loft.

Her boyfriend Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is busy putting up a new sign for The Loft’s revamp, but dodgy businessman Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) has got a sinister plan to sabotage the day.

Knowing that Grace hasn’t got any insurance, Fergus sneakily loosens the bolts on the sign.

Fergus later puts Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) on the spot, and demands to know who Warren’s loyalty lies with, him or Felix? How will Warren respond?

Meanwhile there are lots of conversations about various relationships happening in Hollyoaks.

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) tries to help his mate Darren decide who he wants to be with: his ex wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) or his other ex, Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn).

At the same time Cindy (Stephanie Waring) and Nancy are discussing their own relationship problems and Cindy ends up confiding in Tom (Ellis Hollins).

However disaster is about to strike. Darren has come to a decision about who he wants to spend his future with.

He asks Mandy to meet him at The Loft. But before he gets the chance to say what he needs to say, the sign that Fergus has tampered with, comes crashing down on top of Darren and leaves him fighting for his life!

Is Darren going to pull through?

