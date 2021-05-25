Hollyoaks spoilers: Luke Morgan to make DANGEROUS decision?

Recovering alcoholic, Luke Morgan, is feeling the pressure but is he about to spiral out of control again?

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is really struggling in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). Is he about to do something he will bitterly regret?

The trouble starts when Luke’s mother, Sue Morgan (Marian McLoughlin) who is terminally ill, takes a turn for the worse.

Sue Morgan recently returned to Hollyoaks and told son Luke she was dying

Sue collapses and is given oxygen, but Dr Misbah (Harvery Virdi) warns Luke that his mum is getting weaker by the day and will become much more dependent.

Luke, who has Pick’s Disease himself, opens up to his ex Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) and tells her he’s terrified of dying.

Luke Morgan has been to some dark places recently

Later on, recovering alcoholic Luke is tempted to start drinking again.

Is he about to do something he will bitterly regret, or will someone stop him in time?

Elsewhere, Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) does her best to prove to Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) how serious she is about their relationship.

However one person who is very suspicious of Summer is Sienna who, in yesterday’s episode, found a note written by Summer that read, ‘DESTROY BRODY!’

The twisted love triangle with Summer, Brody and Sienna continues

Sienna confronts Summer who is forced to explain herself and the note.

A quick-thinking Summer lies and tells Sienna she only wrote it because she was frustrated after an argument.

Will Sienna believe her or will she work out there is something far more sinister going on and that a vengeful Summer is out to ruin Brody for good?

Verity Hutchinson warns her brother Tony how bad things have got with Diane

Meanwhile Verity Hutchison (Eva O’Hara) confides in her brother Tony (Nick Pickard) about her fears for his wife Diane’s (Alex Fletcher) mental health.

Later on doctor Misbah visits Diane and tells her she can talk to her if she’s feeling anxious about anything.

Misbah Maalik offers her support to Diane Hutchinson

However Diane is fuming when she realises it was Verity who prompted Misbah’s visit.

Plus, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is frustrated when his best friend Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) blows him out for his boss Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).

Seeing how disappointed her boyfriend is, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) hatches a plan to invite all the men to come and play poker the following evening.

Grace Black has a plan involving Fergus

However, she has a cunning plan up to sleeve to try and get the true measure of Fergus.

What exactly is she plotting?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm