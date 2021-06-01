Hollyoaks spoilers: Mandy Richardson has a SHOCKING announcement

Mandy Richardson breaks some shocking news that leaves Nancy Osborne reeling. What has she told her?

Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) delivers some shock news in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mandy demands to know exactly what went on between Nancy Osborne and Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) before Darren’s terrible accident at The Loft.

Nancy is reeling when Mandy Richardson breaks some shock news

Mandy soon makes a shocking announcement which is a huge blow for Nancy.

Meanwhile, Darren who has been in a coma, takes a turn for the worse!

Grace Black pictured with Felix Westwood

It’s also panic stations for Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) when Fergus Collins’ (Robert Beck) scheming and plotting seems to be paying off.

Later on Felix confides in his mate Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

He reveals he’s planning on taking Fergus down and needs his help. Will Warren agree or will he stay loyal to Fergus?

Felix is planning to get revenge on Fergus (pictured)

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) confronts dance teacher, Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) for giving Kathleen Angel the dance solo that his daughter Leah (Ela-May Demircan) was supposed to be doing.

Ste Hay wants to know what Trish is playing at

Plus Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) reminds Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) that it’s Sid Sumner’s (Billy Price) birthday tomorrow.

Both the girls have clearly forgotten! Oops.

Juliet pictured with Sid Sumner

They get busy preparing a party for him but Peri is distracted when she notices a text from Juliet’s mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) on her phone.

Uh oh. What does trouble-making Donna-Marie want?

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm