Hollyoaks spoilers: Tony Hutchinson has a surprise for wife Diane!

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) arranges a special treat for his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). What could possibly go wrong?

Tony Hutchinson still seems to be clueless that Diane is suffering with OCD and comes up with a plan involving a trip to the local park.

However Diane, who has become terrified of any germs, starts to get increasingly stressed and she decides to cover every item of furniture in the house with protective sheets.

Diane Hutchinson has been struggling to cope in Hollyoaks

Her sister in law, Verity (Eva O’Hara) who knows about Diane’s mental health struggles, advises Diane to go ahead and try and enjoy a special day.

However she urges her to open up to Tony afterwards and explain just how much she’s suffering. What will Diane decide to do?

Is Courtney going to find herself in trouble because of Sid?

Meanwhile, teacher Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) has got a meeting with her boss, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox), at Hollyoaks High.

The school is launching an investigation into her apparent inappropriate relationship with student Sid Sumner (Billy Price).

Pupil Sid has got a massive crush on his teacher Courtney. Have things crossed a line?

Sid later confesses the truth to Nancy, but will she believe his version of events?

Elsewhere, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) questions whether he has rushed things in his relationship with Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements).

Brody Hudson and his girlfriend Summer Ranger who is secretly plotting Brody's downfall

Brody recently asked Summer to move with him to Manchester where he has been offered a new job.

Meanwhile, his ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is shocked when she comes across a note written by Summer which says, ‘DESTROY BRODY!’.

Will she confront Summer who she has recently become VERY close to herself?

Will Sienna demand answers from Summer?

Plus, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) clashes with his terminally ill mum, Sue (Marian McLoughlin) as she starts to make plans for her own funeral.

Sue (pictured) and her son, Luke, have a tense relationship

Things turn even more sour when Sue continues to favour his ex-wife Mandy (Sarah Jayne Cunningham) over his current partner, Mandy’s sister, Cindy (Stephanie Waring).

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm