Hollyoaks spoilers: UNCONSCIOUS! Darren Osborne is in a coma!

Darren Osborne remains in a critical condition in hospital following the accident at The Loft. Will he regain consciousness?

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is in a coma in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Darren was knocked unconscious by the sign for The Loft which fell on top of him during the relaunch of Grace Black’s (Tamara Wall) nightclub.

Tonight, at the hospital, everyone is praying for him to pull through.

Mandy Richardson fears the worst for Darren Osborne

Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) and Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) both want to be by his bedside.

However as the pair of them wait for test results things get awkward when, as Darren’s next of kin, Mandy is the only one allowed in to see him.

Nancy feels helpless and decides to go off and confront Grace over the exactly what happened at The Loft.

Luke Morgan is struggling with his dementia

Meanwhile, it becomes evident that Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) dementia is getting worse when he can’t remember Darren’s name when trying to recount events at The Loft to his mum Sue (Marian McLoughlin ) and Cindy (Stephanie Waring).

Cindy comes to a shock decision

Later on, Cindy makes a shocking decision for the sake of her boyfriend Luke.

Elsewhere, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is lost for words when Grace blames him for sinking her club.

Grace Black blames Felix for the club disaster

Meanwhile sinister Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) who orchestrated the disaster at The Loft, blackmails Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and later turns up with a proposition for Grace.

What is he going to suggest?

Felix Collins has a proposition for Grace Black

Plus Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) refuses to dance for her teacher, Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh).

But just as Trish is out of options, she spots Kathleen Angel filming a dance video outside The Dog.

Trish immediately pounces on her and offers her a dance solo. Will Kathleen Angel say yes?

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm