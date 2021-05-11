Home and Away spoilers: Can Tori Morgan save Christian Green?

Tori Morgan is horrified when she discovers Lewis's plan to kill Christian on Home and Away. But is the medic too late to save fiance Christian?

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) is starting to worry about Christian Green (Ditch Davey) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Christian was a no-show when Tori waited for him at the Diner.

In fact, Tori hasn't heard from fiance Christian since he was called into work at the hospital.

Tori and Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) race to the hospital to find out what is going on.

Eventually the medics investigate an unused ward within the hospital.

They are in for a SHOCK!

Christian is strapped to a hospital bed and Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) has just given him a lethal injection...

Are Tori Morgan and Jasmine too late to save Christian on Home and Away?

Christian is hooked-up to a heart monitor.

Tori is horrified as Christian begins to flatline!

She begins CPR on Christian.

But is it too late to save him?

In the chaos and panic, vengeful nurse Lewis makes his escape from the hospital...

Justin is worried about Leah's obsessive behaviour on Home and Away

Meanwhile, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) checks out some online forums.

She is alarmed to find a trail of victims conwoman Susie McAllister has left in her wake.

Leah is determined to see Susie brought to justice for her crimes.

But Leah's fella Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is starting to worry about her obsessive behaviour...

Ari is battling boredom on Home and Away!

Elsewhere, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is annoyed when she finds boyfriend Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) washing her car.

Ari is not long out of hospital after the hit and run.

He is supposed to be taking it easy.

Later, Ari's brother Tane (Ethan Browne) catches him scooping leaves from the backyard swimming pool.

Ari is clearly having a difficult time sitting around and doing nothing.

However, Tane's girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) has an unexpected idea of how they can help Ari fix his boredom.

WHAT is Ziggy's genius plan?

