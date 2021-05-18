Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson and Ziggy Astoni TOGETHER again?

Dean Thompson and his ex-girlfriend Ziggy look super happy together on today's episode of Home and Away! WHAT is going on?

Amber Simmons (played by Maddy Jevic) is rather suspicious about her boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and his ex-girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) on Home and Away.

Dean and Ziggy still have a great connection despite their bitter break-up.

On today's episode (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), Amber continues to doubt her relationship with Dean.

Dean is distracted as he competes to win first prize for his young son, Jai (River Jarvis) in the Summer Bay Surf Competition.

At the end of the day, Dean and Ziggy are BOTH announced as the winning king and queen of the contest!

Amber can't help notice their chemistry together on stage as they accept their prizes.

Should Amber and Tane be worried about the chemistry between Dean and Ziggy on Home and Away?

Amber shares her observations with Ziggy's current boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).

Will Tane also start to feel threatened by the cosy vibes between Dean and Ziggy?

Meanwhile, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is worried when boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is a no-show for his heat of the Competition.

WHERE is Justin?

Justin takes a turn for the worse on Home and Away...

Little does Leah know but Justin is not feeling good after popping more of his strong painkiller medication.

After double dosing on the pills, Justin starts to have double vision and slumps back on the sofa...

Will Leah manage to track down Justin and get him to the hospital?

Have Alf and Roo made a mistake putting Marilyn in charge on Home and Away?

ALSO, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has been put in charge of a megaphone and whistle for the day.

But Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) soon realise they have unleashed a beast!

Marilyn is enjoying her new power and is going full throttle bossing everyone around at the Surf Competition.

Is it time for Alf and Roo to make Marilyn's megaphone and whistle "accidentally" disappear?!

